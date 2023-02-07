Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Fort Hood Police conduct joint active-shooter training
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who […]
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
tpr.org
Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups
While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
KPLC TV
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
KLTV
State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving. State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Georgetown Republican was released...
South Texas reports highest number of CBP-related deaths
Congress in late 2020 directed the Department of Homeland Security to change the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports deaths of people in custody.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
Comments / 0