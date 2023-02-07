ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

FOX 44 News

Fort Hood Police conduct joint active-shooter training

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups

While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving. State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Georgetown Republican was released...
AUSTIN, TX

