Question Everything: Could the Super Bowl come to Boston?

BOSTON -- New Englanders know the lore of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. There is the legacy, the dynasty, and all of the winning. Over the last two decades, New England and the Super Bowl have become synonymous, yet somehow opposites when it comes to hosting the event.Boston made a play for the Olympics and will host World Cup games in the coming years. The Super Bowl, however, remains elusive. "Would we be willing to do that? The answer is probably, 'Yes," smiles Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan Jr. "We do have some infrastructure challenges that would be a concern...
Here’s When Massachusetts Expects Mobile Sports Betting To Launch

Those looking to place a mobile sports bet in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts seemingly will be able to do so before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday that it expects to launch online sports betting on March 10 at 10 a.m. ET, as shared by BetMassachusetts.com and confirmed by multiple reports.
