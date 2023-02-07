BOSTON -- New Englanders know the lore of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. There is the legacy, the dynasty, and all of the winning. Over the last two decades, New England and the Super Bowl have become synonymous, yet somehow opposites when it comes to hosting the event.Boston made a play for the Olympics and will host World Cup games in the coming years. The Super Bowl, however, remains elusive. "Would we be willing to do that? The answer is probably, 'Yes," smiles Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan Jr. "We do have some infrastructure challenges that would be a concern...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO