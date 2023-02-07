ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Bonsai Deadwood: Everything You Need to Know

There are a number of terms to get used to when working with Bonsai trees, and deadwood is definitely one of them. A destructive process that frequently occurs on full-sized trees, deadwood typically happens naturally. However, given that there is very little that happens naturally in Bonsai tree maintenance, you may be wondering how to achieve deadwood on your miniature tree!
livingetc.com

10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med

Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
backyardboss.net

How to Get Your Jade Plant to Flower

Have you ever seen the star-shaped flowers of the jade plant (Crassula ovata) when in bloom? In ideal conditions, this succulent’s dazzling soft pink or white flowers cover the plant and give off a sweet fragrance. Jade plants need specific conditions to bloom when grown outside their natural habitat....

