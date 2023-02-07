ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Pike man arrested after chase through two states

BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
Woman Injured After Shooting Near Elementary School

Police are investigating a shooting near an elementary school in Hindman. Officials responded to the call yesterday at a home near Hindman Elementary School where they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown. Kentucky State Police say someone has been taken into custody.
West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
West Virginia Man Arrested and Charged with Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl

An update from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office:. Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati OH was arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on the following charges;. Elijah Hall-possession with intent to deliver (Meth), possession with intent to deliver (Fentanyl), possession...
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid

BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
