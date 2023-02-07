Read full article on original website
WOWK
Deputies search for suspect who allegedly hit school bus in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver that allegedly struck a school bus. It happened on Breeden Creek Road and ran from the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. The MCSO says the driver’s...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man arrested after chase through two states
BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
wsipfm.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Assault Charge After Woman With Gunshot Wound To Head Is Found Lying In Road
A man out of Knott County is now in jail following an incident in which a woman was found lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. State Troopers received a call just after 6:30 PM on Wednesday. The woman had been found on RT 550 and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wchstv.com
Floyd County, Ky. schools wear yellow in support of a student injured in car crash
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky school shows support for one of their own. On Friday, students at Betsy Lane Elementary wore yellow in honor of Lilly Vazquez. Last week Lilly was involved in a wreck that killed her twin brother Daniel and mother Paula. Today, Lilly...
Kentucky, West Virginia emergency crews battle large brush fire for 8 hours
To view a previous version of this story, click here. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Catlettsburg Fire Department (CFD) in Kentucky says it responded as mutual aid to a large brush fire in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Thursday. Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire in the Prichard area for eight hours, […]
wsipfm.com
Woman Injured After Shooting Near Elementary School
Police are investigating a shooting near an elementary school in Hindman. Officials responded to the call yesterday at a home near Hindman Elementary School where they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown. Kentucky State Police say someone has been taken into custody.
WTRF
West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
clayconews.com
Pike County, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY— A Shelbiana, Ky., man, Justin Bryant, 38, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. Bryant was convicted...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
q95fm.net
West Virginia Man Arrested and Charged with Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
An update from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office:. Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati OH was arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on the following charges;. Elijah Hall-possession with intent to deliver (Meth), possession with intent to deliver (Fentanyl), possession...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
mountain-topmedia.com
Coeburn man faces federal charges over allegations of supplying meth dealers
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — One week after a Coeburn man pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges, another Wise County man has been charged over allegations that he was the supplier. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to charges of conspiracy, distributing meth and using...
Johnson City Press
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid
BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
