More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO