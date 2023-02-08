Factbox-NBA-League's all-time top scorers
Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the NBA's top 10 scorers of all time after LeBron James broke the record on Tuesday:
RANK PLAYER POINTS GAMES PLAYED
1 LeBron James 38,390 1,410
2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 1,560
3 Karl Malone 36,928 1,476
4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 1,346
5 Michael Jordan 32,292 1,072
6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 1,522
7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1,045
8 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 1,207
9 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 1,260
10 Moses Malone 27,409 1,329
