Factbox-NBA-League's all-time top scorers

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the NBA's top 10 scorers of all time after LeBron James broke the record on Tuesday:

RANK PLAYER POINTS GAMES PLAYED

1 LeBron James 38,390 1,410

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 1,560

3 Karl Malone 36,928 1,476

4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 1,346

5 Michael Jordan 32,292 1,072

6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 1,522

7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1,045

8 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 1,207

9 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 1,260

10 Moses Malone 27,409 1,329

