Tulare, CA

Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr to fight at the Save Mart Center

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Fresh off a win this weekend, Richard Torrez Jr. is set to join Jose Ramirez's card at the Save Mart Center .

Tulare's Olympic silver medalist will take on Willie Jake Jr. as he looks to improve to 6-0 in his professional career.

The fight is set for March 25.

Torrez will be opening the card at 7 pm before Ramirez, an Avenal native, takes the ring against Richard Commey.

Both fights will be broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster and at the Save Mart Center's box office.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

