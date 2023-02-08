Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr to fight at the Save Mart Center

Fresh off a win this weekend, Richard Torrez Jr. is set to join Jose Ramirez's card at the Save Mart Center

Tulare's Olympic silver medalist will take on Willie Jake Jr. as he looks to improve to 6-0 in his professional career.

The fight is set for March 25.

Torrez will be opening the card at 7 pm before Ramirez, an Avenal native, takes the ring against Richard Commey.

Both fights will be broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster and at the Save Mart Center's box office.