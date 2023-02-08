Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr to fight at the Save Mart Center
Fresh off a win this weekend, Richard Torrez Jr. is set to join Jose Ramirez's card at the Save Mart Center . Tulare's Olympic silver medalist will take on Willie Jake Jr. as he looks to improve to 6-0 in his professional career. The fight is set for March 25. Torrez will be opening the card at 7 pm before Ramirez, an Avenal native, takes the ring against Richard Commey. Both fights will be broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster and at the Save Mart Center's box office. For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
