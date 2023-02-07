ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact89fm.org

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys”: Michigan State wrestling earns first ranked win of the season against No. 22 Indiana

EAST LANSING – Michigan State wrestling head coach Roger Chandler earned his 50th career win on Friday, Feb. 10, as No. 24 Michigan State notched a victory in the last home event of the season. The Spartans secured their first ranked win of the season against No. 22 Indiana, 20-16. “My name is on it [the wins] as head coach, but these are their wins that they earned, and I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys,” Chandler said.
EAST LANSING, MI
impact89fm.org

PREVIEW: No. 12 Michigan State gymnastics visits No. 17 Iowa

EAST LANSING– No. 12 Michigan State travels to No. 17 Iowa to kickstart its month-long road meets. The Hawkeyes will host the Spartans in their first-ever meet inside Xtream Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10. “We have made some great progress this week and are looking to capitalize on that,...
EAST LANSING, MI
impact89fm.org

Spartans ‘goon it up’ in emotional loss to Michigan

EAST LANSING — As Adam Fantilli skated to the Michigan locker room, the crowd at Munn Ice Arena showered him with boos. He had just been ejected for fighting with Michigan State’s Nash Nienhuis, so his night was over. Instead of taking a straight line to the bench,...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy