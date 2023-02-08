ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight

By John Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight  to speak out against book bans.

On the website for “Citizens Defending Education” (CDE) the group states that they are "seeking transparency and accountability on all issues involving the school district." Their mission goes further to explain that they are concerned about "diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives currently being implemented in our schools."

Earlier this year, parents in the community learned one of the objectives of CDE is removing six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Those books are:

1. All Boys Aren't Blue - George M. Johnson
2. Here and Queer - Rowan Ellis
3. This Book is Gay - Juno Dawson
4. It's Not the Stork - Robie H. Harris
5. It's Perfectly Normal - Robie H. Harris
6. You Know, Sex - Cory Silverberg

According to Glen Ridge United, the Library Director has confirmed that each of the above books meets the Library Materials Selection Policy.

Glen Ridge United stated, "These books all contain content related to the LGBTQ+ community, and it is clear that the CDE group is targeting this group here in Glen Ridge."

Upon learning about the attempt to ban books, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill issued the following statement:

"Few of our rights and freedoms capture the values of this country and insure our democracy more than freedom of speech and expression, and few institutions should embody those values more than government-funded public libraries. That’s why the movement in Glen Ridge to ban books from the public library is so egregious, particularly when the subject of those books—gender identity and sexual orientation—go directly to a person’s right and freedom to express who they are. In this case, this movement is posing a direct threat to the health and safety of our young people, and if you don’t believe that, consider this: According to a 2022 report from the Trevor Project, 54 percent of LGBTQ youth in New Jersey have considered suicide and nearly 15 percent have attempted it—yet the same research also shows that these statistics dramatically reverse themselves when LGBTQ youths feel accepted and supported by their families, communities and schools. Our efforts should be directed at creating these communities of support and acceptance, not trying to silence viewpoints with which we don’t agree. "

An online petition, for Glen Ridge residents only was created to protest the attempt to ban books. Their petition, Glen Ridge United Against Book Bans, can be found here.

OutMontclair, a Montclair LGBTQIA+ group in neighboring Montclair, created their own online letter of support here. Non-residents of Glen Ridge should sign that letter.

Doors open at the Ridgewood Ave. School at 7 p.m., the meeting begins at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxoHM_0kg5MDlU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Paterson Public Schools Launches Program to Guide Special Needs Students Towards Independent Living

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Public Schools officials and educators at S.T.A.R.S Academy officially opened the Transitioning for Independence, Employment, and Success (T.I.E.S.) program on Friday. The program helps students with special needs, ages 14 to 21, transition to independent living.  “Today is a special celebration of our students with special needs and their ability to transition into independent lives,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “They are talented, capable, and they want what everyone wants: the chance to develop their abilities, realize a purpose in life, and live independently as adults contributing to the good in our society.” The T.I.E.S. Program began in 2021...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Public Schools Join State Campaign to Keep Students Safe as they Walk, Bike to School

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Representatives from EZ Ride, a nonprofit organization that provides the Safe Routes to Schools Program for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority's Street Smart Program, visited Plainfield High School, Maxson Middle School and Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School as part of a campaign to help keep students safe as they walk, bike or ride in cars to and from school and to avoid becoming the casualty of a traffic accident. Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of Bike & Pedestrian Programs for EZ Ride said, “We hope the Plainfield community will be safer by...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest. Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone. The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Student Named to Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus

MADISON, NJ - Local Dana Hassan has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester for Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses). The University's Metropolitan Campus, located in the NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, NJ, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world.  Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. 
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Ebenezer AME Church Partnering with RWJ Hospital to 'Take Charge of Your Health!'

RAHWAY, NJ — Once a month, beginning in February and running through June, Rahway's Ebenezer AME Church and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway will be co-hosting a series of free health-related events called "Take Charge of Your Health!"  Topics will include cancer prevention, managing chronic diseases, basic nutrition, and mental health, among others. This month's event will take place on Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m., at Ebenezer AME Church, located at 253 Central Ave. in Rahway. The topic will be "Cancer Basics" and will include some general information about cancer, risk factors, and prevention. Each session will include diabetes testing, blood pressure readings, nutrition education, and mental health resources. There will also be free giveaways and a chance to win a $25 gift card. This event is free and open to the public. See the attached flyer for more information, or click here for a high resolution PDF version. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekly Mayor's Letter to Residents

Dear Resident, Congratulations to our HHS Girls Basketball senior players on their win against Manchester on Senior Night: Emily Bakker, Emily Barbire, Sabrina DiFilippo, Isabella Porporino, and Sofia Sancho. Last week I announced that I am accepting scholarship applications on behalf of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. This week Unico National, the North Haledon Chapter, announced that they are offering a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating high school student of Italian descent who is college bound. Please see their attached flyer for more details. The Louis Bay 2nd Library has a lot of programming during the week. Be sure to check out...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Totowa School District, Senator Kristin Corrado Partner to Combat Hunger with Food Drive for St. Agnes Food Pantry

TOTOWA, NJ – The Totowa School District and Senator Kristin Corrado’s Office joined forces to support the St. Agnes Food Pantry, a local organization that provides food and other necessities to those in need. In a show of community spirit and support, the two entities organized a food drive to help restock the pantry’s shelves and ensure that those in need have access to the resources they require.  The food drive is an opportunity for residents and students to give back and help their neighbors in need. Participants were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and...
TOTOWA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Board Vote Scheduled for Monday on Ridgewood High School Later Start

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Following the special meeting this past week, the board will formally vote to support a later start time at Ridgewood High School Monday evening. At this time, it is unclear what, if any, additional votes could be needed to finalize the change, but this is the board's first official action on the matter. Other items to be discussed include the approval of field trips, building contracts and new Ridgewood Community School courses for Spring 2023. There is also a vote on the adoption of a new policy pertaining to board members attending meetings virtually Members of the community and the public can attend meetings in person or virtually. Virtual meetings are held over Zoom and details to view or join meetings are on the BOE website. Meeting agendas in its entirety are posted on the Board Agenda folder of the Board Business page on the BOE website prior to meetings. Read More Education News: Ridgewood High School Sees a Plan for a 35-Minute Later Start Time Monday Meeting Will Present Potential Later School Start Time for Ridgewood Jane McKinley of Ridgewood Named to Miami Univeristy President's List  
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Artist Exhibiting Works & Teaching Collage Making, Donating Half of Proceeds to MEND

MILLBURN, NJ -- Former journalist and professional collage artist Wayne Pollard, recently revisited his love of creating collages after three decades and will be exhibiting his works while teaching the art. He will donate half of the proceeds of the Feb. 28 event to MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity). Pollard, who attends the Art Shuffle open studio sessions at One River School in Millburn, displays his art on Instagram where Jerry Saltz, the Senior Art Critic for New York Magazine has expressed his admiration of Pollard’s collages. Pollard explained why he began making collages after a 30-year hiatus. “In July 2020,...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Blessing of the Dolls and Toys Annual Tea Party at Nutley's Grace Church

NUTLEY, NJ - Grace Church Nutley will host the annual Blessing of the Dolls and Toys Tea Party Sunday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Rev. Audrey Hasselbrook told TAPinto Nutley, "Dolls, and other toys, are an important part of our growing up; they help us to develop skills for mature adulthood. Dolls especially teach us how to care for someone other than ourselves." Join the community in this ecumenical service that gives thanks to God for the gift of childhood, and for all who teach us how to love our neighbor as ourselves, especially our dolls. After the blessing, those who would...
NUTLEY, NJ
PIX11

NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. LoriJeane Moody is a member of the opposing group, Glen Ridge […]
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Scholarship Gala at West Orange High School Honors Culture & Tradition

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The annual Black History Month Scholarship Gala, held Feb. 3 at West Orange High School, was a warm, family-oriented event that honored Black culture through music and dance. The event was organized by officers of the Student Council and Jubilee Choir: Student Council Micah Pryor, President, StuCo Lucinda Edwards, Vice-President, StuCo Alicia Germain, Secretary, StuCo Aryani Rajani, PR, StuCo Jubilee Choir Ashley Constant, President, Jubilee Justus Wheatley, Vice President,  Jubilee Performances by the award-winning AB-Salute Boys' Step Team and Optimal Precision Girls' Step Team were a highlight of the evening, which featured food from Maschio's, and additional dance routines from Jubilee Dance, Elixir, and Nakhayla Green....
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doylestown-Area Emergency Responders Receive Tens of Thousands in State Grants

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Several Doylestown-area fire departments and ambulance squads are getting a boost from the in the form of grants worth tens of thousands of dollars. Three local fire departments and two local ambulance squads are on a list of 25 departments in the state’s 10th district that received a total of more than $300,000 in grants. The grants were announced by State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, who represents the district. The grants are awarded by the Pennsylvania’s Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Recipients can use the grants to purchase equipment, pay for training, pay off debt and more. Here are the departments in the area that received the grants and the amounts they received: Central Bucks Ambulance & Rescue Unit: $6,088. Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company No. 1: $15,000. Chalfont Emergency Medical Service Inc.: $10,000. Midway Volunteer Fire Co.: $15,000. Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000. “Our communities are a safer and better place as a result of these brave men and women,” Santarsiero said in a statement. “This funding will help ensure that they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.” Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Take a Journey with the NP Library's 5th Annual Community Read Event!

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - The New Providence Memorial Library just announced their 5th annual Community Read theme for this year as "Around the World in 80 Days." The library is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the publication of Jules Verne's epic novel with a celebration of all things travel and culture! For the past five years, the NP Library has promoted a Community Read as an effort to get the whole community reading different books and materials on the same theme. The idea is to connect the community through that shared experience of reading so friends and neighbors can engage and...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Souper Bowl of Caring Sunday at Vincent United Methodist Church Nutley

Following worship on February 12, the Vincent Church Elementary Youth Fellowship will be collecting monetary donations for the Souper Bowl of Caring. Begun in 1990 in South Carolina, the Souper Bowl of Caring has sought to serve those in need on Super Bowl Sunday. Partnering now with several NFL Teams, this youth-led movement has generated an extraordinary $50 million in donations to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities across the country. Donations collected will go to the Vincent Church Care Pantry/Kitchen and the CUMAC food pantry in Paterson. Online donation may be made through the church website “Giving” link to the Care Kitchen. Vincent United Methodist Church will gather for worship this Sunday morning, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. Sixth Sunday after Epiphany. Vincent United Methodist Church is located at 100 Vincent Place (across from the library). It is handicapped accessible from the north parking lot. For more information, contact the Church Office at 973-667-5440 or visit the church website at www.vincentumc.org or on Facebook. All are welcome.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition. CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied. Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Village Council Begins Chat Series to Discuss Issues Around Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Got a question, concern or idea you want to share with the council? Village hall has launched a new series of “Council Chats” for residents to connect with village leaders in a more informal setting held on the first Saturday of each month. At Wednesday evening’s council meeting, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds spoke about the first event. “It was nice to be able to talk one-on-one with residents, so I highly recommend it if you have anything to talk about with the council,” she said. Two council members are present at the chats that are held from 9 a.m....
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town.  During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here.  It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses.  In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together.  It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser.  “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch.  Everything is fresh and homemade."
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy