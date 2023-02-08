"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.

On the website for “Citizens Defending Education” (CDE) the group states that they are "seeking transparency and accountability on all issues involving the school district." Their mission goes further to explain that they are concerned about "diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives currently being implemented in our schools."

Earlier this year, parents in the community learned one of the objectives of CDE is removing six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Those books are:

1. All Boys Aren't Blue - George M. Johnson

2. Here and Queer - Rowan Ellis

3. This Book is Gay - Juno Dawson

4. It's Not the Stork - Robie H. Harris

5. It's Perfectly Normal - Robie H. Harris

6. You Know, Sex - Cory Silverberg

According to Glen Ridge United, the Library Director has confirmed that each of the above books meets the Library Materials Selection Policy.

Glen Ridge United stated, "These books all contain content related to the LGBTQ+ community, and it is clear that the CDE group is targeting this group here in Glen Ridge."

Upon learning about the attempt to ban books, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill issued the following statement:

"Few of our rights and freedoms capture the values of this country and insure our democracy more than freedom of speech and expression, and few institutions should embody those values more than government-funded public libraries. That’s why the movement in Glen Ridge to ban books from the public library is so egregious, particularly when the subject of those books—gender identity and sexual orientation—go directly to a person’s right and freedom to express who they are. In this case, this movement is posing a direct threat to the health and safety of our young people, and if you don’t believe that, consider this: According to a 2022 report from the Trevor Project, 54 percent of LGBTQ youth in New Jersey have considered suicide and nearly 15 percent have attempted it—yet the same research also shows that these statistics dramatically reverse themselves when LGBTQ youths feel accepted and supported by their families, communities and schools. Our efforts should be directed at creating these communities of support and acceptance, not trying to silence viewpoints with which we don’t agree. "

An online petition, for Glen Ridge residents only was created to protest the attempt to ban books. Their petition, Glen Ridge United Against Book Bans, can be found here.

OutMontclair, a Montclair LGBTQIA+ group in neighboring Montclair, created their own online letter of support here. Non-residents of Glen Ridge should sign that letter.

Doors open at the Ridgewood Ave. School at 7 p.m., the meeting begins at 8 p.m.



