Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mosaic CCDA To Announce Construction Launch in Spring Of 2023 for Transformation CenterMOSAICCCDABenton Harbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Related
wkzo.com
Dowagiac area man facing numerous charges in three counties after fleeing authorities
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Dowagiac area man faces several charges stemming from an incident Wednesday in Cass County. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team and troopers from the Michigan State Police attempted to apprehend 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III Wednesday afternoon in the city of Dowagiac. Tovey...
jack1065.com
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo
I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
abc57.com
Two injured in multiple-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-car injury crash on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that two men, aged 23 and 22 were traveling east on Redfield Street at the time...
WWMTCw
New info on Heather Kelley case, a sewage dispute in Battle Creek, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home...
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Kalamazoo County fails to take family cabin by eminent domain
A family will get to keep their cottage for a while longer after another attempt by Kalamazoo County to take it was denied.
WOOD
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor man in child custody dispute with woman pleads guilty after firing several rounds into her home
A Benton Harbor man in a child custody dispute with a woman has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he fired several rounds into her home. Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
abc57.com
Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
WWMTCw
Heather Kelley's boyfriend out on probation day of her disappearance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The boyfriend, who was identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Kalamazoo County woman Heather Kelley, left his probation home without permission the day after Kelley went missing, according to court documents. The suspect, who has not been charged in Kelley's case...
abc57.com
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
WWMTCw
Local couple married for 75 years, anticipate upcoming anniversary
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Can love stand the test of time? For one couple, it certainly has. Loreto and Simona Martinez have been married for 75 years, tying the knot on Feb. 24, 1947. Loreto, 97, and Simona, 94, met and married in Texas, moving to Michigan shortly after. Loreto...
Three 17-year-olds arrested after police chase
Three 17-year-olds are in custody after a Saturday evening police chase in Oshtemo Township.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
tourcounsel.com
The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan
The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
Comments / 1