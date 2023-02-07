ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassopolis, MI

103.3 WKFR

This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in multiple-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-car injury crash on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that two men, aged 23 and 22 were traveling east on Redfield Street at the time...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
tourcounsel.com

The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan

The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
PORTAGE, MI

