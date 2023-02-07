Read full article on original website

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Yale Daily News
Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation
Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
tourcounsel.com
Enfield Square | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Enfield Square, formerly Westfield Shoppingtown Enfield Square, is an enclosed shopping mall in Enfield, Connecticut. The mall is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. At 788,000 square feet (73,200 m2), Enfield Square is the 10th largest mall in the state of Connecticut, containing 54 shops, all on one level. As of 2018, there was only a single anchor store: Target.
Eyewitness News
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — About 70 Connecticut National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS. State officials shared words of praise at the ceremony held at the Connecticut Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center in Windsor Locks. “When President Kennedy said […]
Eyewitness News
Nurses in New London get life-saving training with ‘Stop the Bleed’ program
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Nurses in New London are getting some life-saving training and they’re hoping you’ll join them. “Our job as humans is really to help each other,” Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Trauma Program Manager Jessica Mancarella said. What better way to help than to...
connecticuthistory.org
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Eyewitness News
Norwich couple marks one-year anniversary of their ‘community free store’
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich couple is teaming up with the community to do their part in helping those who are down on their luck. Vick Getman doubles her Norwich apartment as a warehouse of sorts. “Helping people gives me joy,” Getman said. Helping people like Tray. “The...
Eyewitness News
Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
WTNH.com
Nyberg – Vegan patty shop brings Caribbean spice to Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good. “A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town. They said that the reports came from the area of Matson Hill Road between Bittersweet Lane. They were filed between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023. “This is an...
wesleyan.edu
Dealing With Tragedy: Wesleyan Offers Support Services
As we begin a semester with aspiration and joy, we also want to take a moment to reflect on the waves of loss that have afflicted many in our community. Yesterday’s earthquake on Turkey and Syria is only the latest in a series of tragedies. From mass shootings to killings by those supposed to protect, from war and international conflict to the continued toll of the COVID-19 virus, every week brings news that can feel devastating. We are writing today to acknowledge the distress, anger, and grief felt by many in the Wesleyan community.
Foxwoods Getting Closer to Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park Opening
It has been almost a year since my colleague Nancy Hall broke the exciting news that Foxwoods Resort Casino is adding a Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park to its burgeoning entertainment mecca in Mashantucket, Connecticut. When news of the "epic water park" was revealed last year, the plan called...
