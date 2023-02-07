ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Yale Daily News

Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation

Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Enfield Square | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Enfield Square, formerly Westfield Shoppingtown Enfield Square, is an enclosed shopping mall in Enfield, Connecticut. The mall is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. At 788,000 square feet (73,200 m2), Enfield Square is the 10th largest mall in the state of Connecticut, containing 54 shops, all on one level. As of 2018, there was only a single anchor store: Target.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?

(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
AVON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — About 70 Connecticut National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS. State officials shared words of praise at the ceremony held at the Connecticut Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center in Windsor Locks. “When President Kennedy said […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7

On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg – Vegan patty shop brings Caribbean spice to Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good. “A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wesleyan.edu

Dealing With Tragedy: Wesleyan Offers Support Services

As we begin a semester with aspiration and joy, we also want to take a moment to reflect on the waves of loss that have afflicted many in our community. Yesterday’s earthquake on Turkey and Syria is only the latest in a series of tragedies. From mass shootings to killings by those supposed to protect, from war and international conflict to the continued toll of the COVID-19 virus, every week brings news that can feel devastating. We are writing today to acknowledge the distress, anger, and grief felt by many in the Wesleyan community.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

