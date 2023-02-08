ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

KRON4 News

Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after 17 people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

City of Oakland targeted in ransomware attack

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland was recently subject to a ransomware attack, it confirmed in a post on the city website. The city’s Information Technology Department (ITD) is coordinating with law enforcement and “actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue,” the tweet states. Core functions such as 911 calls, financial […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Sheriff's raid disrupts major East Bay fentanyl operation

OAKLAND -- Kilos of powdered Fentanyl, thousands of counterfeit M30 pills have been seized during an  Alameda County Task Force raid on a home nestled in a quiet San Leandro neighborhood.The raid was conducted by Alameda County sheriff's deputies along with members of the Alameda County Task Force.In a social media post, the sheriff's department said that 23 pounds (10.4 kilos) of powdered Fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 pills (fentanyl), 168g of methamphetamine, 9.7g of cocaine base, and four firearms were found at the residence."There was clear evidence of manufacturing (kilogram presses, molds, cutting agents, etc.) throughout the residence and a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA

