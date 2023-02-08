OAKLAND -- Kilos of powdered Fentanyl, thousands of counterfeit M30 pills have been seized during an Alameda County Task Force raid on a home nestled in a quiet San Leandro neighborhood.The raid was conducted by Alameda County sheriff's deputies along with members of the Alameda County Task Force.In a social media post, the sheriff's department said that 23 pounds (10.4 kilos) of powdered Fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 pills (fentanyl), 168g of methamphetamine, 9.7g of cocaine base, and four firearms were found at the residence."There was clear evidence of manufacturing (kilogram presses, molds, cutting agents, etc.) throughout the residence and a...

