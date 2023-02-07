Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
kalkinemedia.com
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
Limited-Time Buying Event for ALLU brand purchases in Paris, France!
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Valuence International Europe S.A.S. (France; Takashi Kazami, representative) pursues the purpose of Circular Design for the Earth and Us, and encourages more people to focus on what is most important in their lives. The company has announced a luxury brand goods purchasing event to be held between February 15 and February 28, 2023, in Passy Plaza, a shopping mall located in Paris. The event will be hosted by the company’s ALLU luxury brand goods purchasing business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005018/en/ ALLU France (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
potatopro.com
Nancy Rietbroek new operational director NAK
The board of the NAK has appointed Nancy Rietbroek as operational director. From March 1, 2023, she will start working at the NAK. The position of operational director within the NAK is a new position created by the (re)introduction of a two-man management of the inspection service. The NAK is...
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
Kemi Badenoch signs historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome set to boost green tech and sciences by billions
KEMI Badenoch has signed a historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome. The new Business and Trade Secretary hailed the first such post-partnership between the UK and any EU country, which will boost green tech and sciences by billions. It will slash red tape that prevent businesses from selling to Italy,...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Wikifarmer Democratizes Agricultural Commerce. Put Simply, It Enables Farmers to Sell Directly to Businesses at Higher Margins and Educates Them on Modern Farming Techniques
Wikifarmer, the direct farmer-to-business agricultural marketplace—aptly described as the “Wikipedia of farming”—has raised a €5M in a late seed round, led by Point Nine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005806/en/ The Athens-based startup will use the funding for pan-European expansion and to enrich its knowledge library. It will further enhance its platform to fully digitize transactions end-to-end, and offer innovative financial and logistic solutions to both buyers and sellers. As a whole, Wikifarmer is an ecosystem that supports farmers from start to finish. It enables them to learn, sell and make their business lives easier.
Clean Beauty Brand Merit Is Confident About U.K. Launch
LONDON — Merit has landed in the U.K. The minimalist beauty brand founded by Katherine Power, founder of Who What Wear, Versed and a partner in Cameron Diaz’s wine business Avaline, is breaking into the U.K. market with a direct-to-consumer website.More from WWDPurdey RTW Fall 2023Alexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Miss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks “The U.K. has always been our most in-demand market outside of Canada, so it feels really natural to make that our first international launch,” said Aila Morin, vice president of Merit. She added that, until now, U.K. customers have been engaging with the brand on...
newbooksnetwork.com
Japanese Retirement Migration to Malaysia
In post-growth Japan, some people are looking to Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, as a source of new hope. A notable change in the recent pattern of global migration is the movement of people within Asia. Previous studies on Asian migration have mostly considered the movement of people from Asia to Europe and North America. Yet in recent years, countries in Asia have emerged as major receiving sites of intra-regional migration.
Danish firm to incorporate AI into its blade maintenance robot
Robotic blade maintenance firm Rope Robotics has begun testing its robots on offshore wind turbines and is planning its launch them commercially by 2024. According to the firm, turbine owners see a return on investment in their robot repair service within just six months. The patented robot, BR-8, which has repaired over 150 rain-damaged onshore wind turbine blades, now plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence in the future.
dailycoin.com
Dubai Bans Privacy Cryptocurrencies with New Regulations
Dubai aims to become a hub for virtual assets by attracting more than 500 cryptocurrency companies to its digital asset ecosystem. Dubai is committed to ensuring a transparent and secure environment for virtual asset transactions, making it an attractive destination for companies in the industry. The regulations will apply not...
Manifest: Ikea Saw Issues ‘Across the Total Supply Chain’
Shifting supply chain challenges hit almost every logistics sector throughout the pandemic, and challenges persist today. At a panel discussion dubbed, “It’s a Plane, It’s a Ship, It’s a Train!” experts at the Manifest logistics conference in Las Vegas touched on how shutdowns, slowdowns and labor shortages have impacted all channels for product transport and fulfillment, emphasizing the essential nature of responsive, reactive supply chain strategy. Sean Henry, CEO and founder of fulfillment, warehousing, and transportation firm Stord, said that the company has had a front-row seat to “the volatility in the supply chain across multiple nodes… and across many different...
constructiontechnology.media
SmartPM Technologies adds ‘one-of-a-kind’ feature to platform
SmartPM Technologies, a construction project analytics provider, has added an automated narrative report to its platform. The company says that it is the industry’s only program that can automatically generate a narrative based on the schedule data set at the touch of a button. The report is said to...
cdrecycler.com
Metso Outotec gears up for ConExpo
Metso Outotec says it is preparing to display several types of equipment for the aggregates industry at its display areas at the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 trade show March 14-18 in Las Vegas. The Finland-based crushing and screening equipment maker says sustainability will be in its spotlight. “Throughout the whole aggregates and...
