wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
wkyufm.org
Lawsuit filed by eastern county challenges legality of Kentucky's restaurant tax
An eastern Kentucky county has filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the authority to impose a restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. Under a state statute, KRS 91A.400, some smaller cities can enact a restaurant tax to help fund local tourism. The lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
wymt.com
Special grant helping out Ky. schools amid setbacks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19. On top of that, many districts in eastern areas are facing setbacks from the floods and lack of other resources. “Being so far away and separated from things that are...
wymt.com
State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly. Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
Republican state senators push to keep Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected tornado relief checks
WEST KENTUCKY — Republican senators are pushing to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Three state lawmakers who represent counties in west Kentucky are sponsoring Senate Bill 99 with the goal of creating oversight for the distribution of relief funds.
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
wymt.com
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
wpsdlocal6.com
Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients
PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls
Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
z93country.com
Kentucky school choice supporters push constitutional amendment to use public money for private schools
The state’s last school choice effort was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The controversial school choice law, which passed in 2021, would have created a tax-credit scholarship fund in Kentucky. That money could then be used to let kids go to schools other than their local public schools.
wvxu.org
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
