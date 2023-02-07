ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, KY

wkyufm.org

Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Special grant helping out Ky. schools amid setbacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19. On top of that, many districts in eastern areas are facing setbacks from the floods and lack of other resources. “Being so far away and separated from things that are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly. Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients

PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
PADUCAH, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls

Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE

