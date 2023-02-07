Read full article on original website
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
Students get a noisy ‘100 man welcome’ at N.J. school with help from factory workers (PHOTOS)
For 142 years, Trenton’s Home Rubber Company has been in continuous operation. At about 7 a.m. Friday, production was halted — but only temporarily, and for an altruistic purpose. Company president Rich Balka, who is a board member of Trenton’s Foundation Academies, halted manufacturing long enough to lead...
Police Investigate Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 9:00 a.m. this morning Sunday February 12, 2023, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial…
Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video
The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
Police Identify Burlington, NJ, Woman As Victim Of Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
thesunpapers.com
Intersection upgrades begin at Glassboro and Fries Mill roads
Long-awaited and overdue intersection improvements at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill (CR 655) roads are underway. Gloucester County awarded the project’s contract to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. in Pilesgrove. A groundbreaking ceremony at the Monroe Township site was held on Jan. 30, with various state, county and township officials on hand. They included township Business Administrator Jim DeHart; Council President Carol Ann Fox; County Commissioner Heather Simmons; state Sen. Fred Madden; Mayor Greg Wolfe; and council members Don Heverly, Denise Adams and Patrick O’Reilly.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
Trentonian
Trenton High School faces heightened security after gun incident (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
TRENTON— Trenton Central High School students faced upgraded security measures Thursday morning as school officials responded hours after police found a backpack containing one handgun and ammunition on the Chambers Street campus. Police identified Breion Crayton, 19, as the book bag owner. He remains on the loose as police...
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Burlington Woman Killed In Trenton Identified
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. At approximately 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue. Patrol officers arrived and located a black female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Vil, of Burlington, New Jersey.
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.
It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
fox29.com
Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
firststateupdate.com
Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square
The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
