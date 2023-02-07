The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.

CLAYMONT, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO