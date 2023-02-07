ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Intersection upgrades begin at Glassboro and Fries Mill roads

Long-awaited and overdue intersection improvements at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill (CR 655) roads are underway. Gloucester County awarded the project’s contract to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. in Pilesgrove. A groundbreaking ceremony at the Monroe Township site was held on Jan. 30, with various state, county and township officials on hand. They included township Business Administrator Jim DeHart; Council President Carol Ann Fox; County Commissioner Heather Simmons; state Sen. Fred Madden; Mayor Greg Wolfe; and council members Don Heverly, Denise Adams and Patrick O’Reilly.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Burlington Woman Killed In Trenton Identified

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. At approximately 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue. Patrol officers arrived and located a black female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Vil, of Burlington, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
acprimetime.com

Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.

It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired

The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
CLAYMONT, DE
Cat Country 107.3

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Searching For Missing Adult From Lanning Square

The Camden County Police Department recently requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Lanning Square. The post has since been taken down and no further information is available. Thank you to everyone who shared the post. *Post has been updated.
CAMDEN, NJ

