4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thewayneherald.com
Area subdistrict girls basketball pairings announced
Monday — (4) Tekamah-Herman vs. (5) Winnebago, 6 p.m. Tuesday — T-H/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 6 p.m.; (2) West Point-Beemer vs. (3) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. C2-4 at Pender. Tuesday — (1) Pender vs. (4) Homer, 6 p.m.; (2) Wakefield...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot
PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
News Channel Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup
#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
KETV.com
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
kscj.com
FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA
A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
kiwaradio.com
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
