ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewayneherald.com

Area subdistrict girls basketball pairings announced

Monday — (4) Tekamah-Herman vs. (5) Winnebago, 6 p.m. Tuesday — T-H/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 6 p.m.; (2) West Point-Beemer vs. (3) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. C2-4 at Pender. Tuesday — (1) Pender vs. (4) Homer, 6 p.m.; (2) Wakefield...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot

PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup

#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month

MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
COLUMBUS, NE
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA

A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
NORFOLK, NE
kiwaradio.com

Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor

Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
CRAIG, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
NORFOLK, NE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country

The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
ONAWA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested following reckless driving call

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
KNOX COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy