Alec Baldwin ‘most likely’ will ‘settle’ before a trial; if not, there will be ‘a battle’ in court: experts
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Experts weigh in on whether Baldwin will see a prison cell.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are ‘Sick to Their Stomachs’ Thinking of Possible Prison Time Amid ‘Rust’ Charges
One day at a time. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are still struggling with New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," an insider exclusively reveals of the Emmy winner, 64, in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s […]
The charges levied against Alec Baldwin are typically associated with those who play 'Russian roulette,' trial expert says
Both Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed face two involuntary manslaughter charges, and prosecutors cut a plea deal with assistant director David Halls.
Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’
The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
Alec Baldwin May Face An Extra Five Years In Prison Due To A New Law In Rust Shooting Case
A week after Alec Baldwin was formally charged in the Rust shooting case, he now might face an extra five years in prison due to a new law.
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
Halyna Hutchins’ family files new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in a 2021 on-set accident, is set to file a new lawsuit against the disgraced actor. Famed lawyer Gloria Allred will be representing the Hutchins family, she announced in a press release. Baldwin already settled with the family in October in a separate civil suit — the terms of which were not publicly disclosed — and it’s not immediately clear what the grounds are for the new suit. Allred is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details. The announcement comes after the Santa Fe district attorney charged Baldwin...
Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals “many bits and pieces of evidence” to indict
Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan district attorney's team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization's business dealings, said there are "many bits and pieces of evidence" the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president. Pomerantz made the comments in a...
"His empire was built on lies": Ex-prosecutor urges Manhattan DA to charge Trump
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. "We developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes. As we put the facts together, many of us came to believe that we had enough evidence to convict him, and we could present a solid case in court that would lead to a guilty verdict."
Manhattan DA and ex-prosecutor trade barbs over decision not to prosecute Trump
In a new book released Tuesday, the man who led the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump's alleged financial crimes says that the case is strong and that DA Alvin Bragg should have filed charges against the former president. “He [Bragg] failed to recognize that the case had...
Michael Cohen says Manhattan DA case against Trump is ‘ready to take off’
“I believe that there is a case,” Cohen said outside Manhattan state court Wednesday before meeting with prosecutors for District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
News Channel Nebraska
Court asked to decide 'double jeopardy' case
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City woman is claiming she can not be prosecuted for a drug offense after the government has already punished her by forfeiting cash police took from her. A legal brief says police seized $4,320 from 32-year-old Ashlee Corbin after a search of her north...
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.The new lawsuit against Baldwin was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Hutchins' parents and younger sister, who works as a nurse in Ukraine on the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv and is married to a Ukrainian combatant in the war with Russia.Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal the movie...
Alec Baldwin Never Reached Out To Halyna Hutchins’s Parents After He Fatally Shot Her On The “Rust” Set, And Now They’re Seeking “Accountability And Justice” With A Lawsuit, Their Attorneys Said
The new lawsuit, filed by Hutchins's mother, father, and sister, seeks unspecified damages for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium in connection with the Oct. 21, 2021, tragedy.
Alec Baldwin sued in 'Rust' shooting: Halyna Hutchins' family says 'to leave this unpunished is unallowable'
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was kiiled on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."
News Channel Nebraska
Supreme Court under fresh pressure to adopt code of ethics
For decades, Supreme Court justices have dodged questions related to conflicts of interest by saying essentially "Trust us" or "We're different." They've refused to be bound by an official ethics code and grievance procedures that cover other federal judges. But mounting public pressure may finally spur changes. Court sources have...
News Channel Nebraska
Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison. DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in...
