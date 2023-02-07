ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Us Weekly

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are ‘Sick to Their Stomachs’ Thinking of Possible Prison Time Amid ‘Rust’ Charges

One day at a time. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are still struggling with New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," an insider exclusively reveals of the Emmy winner, 64, in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s […]
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
New York Post

Halyna Hutchins’ family files new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in a 2021 on-set accident, is set to file a new lawsuit against the disgraced actor. Famed lawyer Gloria Allred will be representing the Hutchins family, she announced in a press release. Baldwin already settled with the family in October in a separate civil suit — the terms of which were not publicly disclosed — and it’s not immediately clear what the grounds are for the new suit. Allred is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details. The announcement comes after the Santa Fe district attorney charged Baldwin...
Salon

"His empire was built on lies": Ex-prosecutor urges Manhattan DA to charge Trump

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. "We developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes. As we put the facts together, many of us came to believe that we had enough evidence to convict him, and we could present a solid case in court that would lead to a guilty verdict."
News Channel Nebraska

Court asked to decide 'double jeopardy' case

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City woman is claiming she can not be prosecuted for a drug offense after the government has already punished her by forfeiting cash police took from her. A legal brief says police seized $4,320 from 32-year-old Ashlee Corbin after a search of her north...
The Independent

Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.The new lawsuit against Baldwin was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Hutchins' parents and younger sister, who works as a nurse in Ukraine on the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv and is married to a Ukrainian combatant in the war with Russia.Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal the movie...
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court under fresh pressure to adopt code of ethics

For decades, Supreme Court justices have dodged questions related to conflicts of interest by saying essentially "Trust us" or "We're different." They've refused to be bound by an official ethics code and grievance procedures that cover other federal judges. But mounting public pressure may finally spur changes. Court sources have...
