News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
thewayneherald.com
King (and Queen) pins bring home titles
LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO investigates Logan View threat
At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
1011now.com
Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
Daily Nebraskan
The lavender haze of Lincoln: students react to purple-hued streetlights
Streetlights that changed from white to a more purple hue are slowly being turned back into their original color, but not all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are excited for the switch. In 2019, every streetlight in Lincoln was replaced by white LED streetlights, which were part of the LED Streetlight...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer earns spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — We had plenty of big-time players making big-time plays, including one Pierce Bluejays forward who earned a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10. Pierce forward and Iowa State football commit Benjamin Brahmer’s shot ended up as the #6 play in the Top 10. Brahmer scored 17 points in the Pierce […]
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
