Schuyler, NE

thewayneherald.com

King (and Queen) pins bring home titles

LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
WAYNE, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

DCSO investigates Logan View threat

At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
1011now.com

Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

The lavender haze of Lincoln: students react to purple-hued streetlights

Streetlights that changed from white to a more purple hue are slowly being turned back into their original color, but not all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are excited for the switch. In 2019, every streetlight in Lincoln was replaced by white LED streetlights, which were part of the LED Streetlight...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
WINSIDE, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE

