brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Eula’s Lee is leading the Lady Pirates into the playoffs
Nyellie Lee scored the game-winning basket to advance her team to the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal game last season as a freshman. This year, the same expectations were put on Nyellie Lee. Head Coach Josh Fostel said, “Yeah she’s come a long way and she’s been out some with injuries...
Former Anson Police Chief arrested amid Texas Rangers investigation
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Anson Police Chief has been arrested amid a Texas Rangers investigation. Sheriff Danny Jimenez confirmed Coy Sanchez turned himself into the Jones County Jail Tuesday night on two warrants for Theft of Property – one felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and one […]
Murder suspect identified by missing manbun indicted in Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect who was identified by a missing manbun has been indicted in Taylor County. Brandon Neely was taken indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder Tuesday for the death of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Former ACU great, Cle Montgomery, likes direction of football program
Abilene Christian University Hall of Famer Cle Montgomery was in Abilene to visit the old campus and speak at chapel. Montgomery was a player on the last national championship at ACU, so he’s seen good football on The Hill. That said, he likes what he is seeing from Keith...
bigcountryhomepage.com
LeBlanc’s hard work at McMurry is paying off
This is rivalry week for the McMurry and Hardin-Simmons men. They are set to meet two times this week. McMurry is led on to the floor by C.J. LeBlanc. He is one of the leaders for this year’s War Hawk team, and LeBlanc is the first War Hawk to join the 1,000 point club at the school in three seasons.
WANTED: Driver in police pursuit in Tye is a criminal gang member, now wanted by U.S. Marshals & Tye PD
TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update from a pursuit in Tye on February 3 reveals the identity of the man who fled from police. Just before 6:00 p.m. February 3, Tye PD initiated a felony pursuit that traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. Police are still looking for the driver, […]
