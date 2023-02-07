ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
ANSON, TX
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
Eula’s Lee is leading the Lady Pirates into the playoffs

Nyellie Lee scored the game-winning basket to advance her team to the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal game last season as a freshman. This year, the same expectations were put on Nyellie Lee. Head Coach Josh Fostel said, “Yeah she’s come a long way and she’s been out some with injuries...
CLYDE, TX
Former ACU great, Cle Montgomery, likes direction of football program

Abilene Christian University Hall of Famer Cle Montgomery was in Abilene to visit the old campus and speak at chapel. Montgomery was a player on the last national championship at ACU, so he’s seen good football on The Hill. That said, he likes what he is seeing from Keith...
ABILENE, TX
LeBlanc’s hard work at McMurry is paying off

This is rivalry week for the McMurry and Hardin-Simmons men. They are set to meet two times this week. McMurry is led on to the floor by C.J. LeBlanc. He is one of the leaders for this year’s War Hawk team, and LeBlanc is the first War Hawk to join the 1,000 point club at the school in three seasons.
ABILENE, TX

