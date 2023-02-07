Read full article on original website
Related
How to make an omelet, according to pros
Like to think of myself as a capable home cook, but the perfect omelet remains elusive. And believe me, I've tried. I've attempted to make American diner-style omelets, much like the ones I ate in my college dining hall that came stuffed with gooey cheese, mushrooms, and spinach. I've followed the French techniques, cooking the eggs in a generous amount of butter until barely set. But, regardless of what I do, the omelet inevitably falls apart. What should resemble a fluffy cloud of eggs overcooks, breaks, or — in the worst cases — gets horribly stuck to the pan. What am I doing wrong? I decided to get to the bottom of this culinary mystery, once and for all.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
PhillyBite
What is Barbacoa?
- Barbacoa is a Mexican preparation of meat (usually lamb, beef, or goat) that is slow-cooked over an open fire or in an underground oven. It is a delicious and succulent dish that originated in Mexico but can be found worldwide. What is Barbacoa?. It can be made on the...
Redbook
28 Creole Recipes For The Best Mardi Gras Ever
If we could teleport ourselves to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you know we would. Between the beignets and the fun cocktails and the jambalaya, we could spend a whole week just eating through the city alone. Which is why we were determined to crack the code on some of our favorite Creole and Cajun Mardi Gras foods. No lie, one bite of our one-pot Cajun orzo with sausage recipe will have you feeling like you've been transported right to the French Quarter. These 28 creole Mardi Gras recipes are wayyyy cheaper than a flight down South and taste just as good, promise!
Eater
Peruvian Flavors Meet Chinese Cuisine on Convoy
The Asian food corridor of Convoy Street gets a South American infusion with the arrival of Flama Llama, which replaces Chef Chin and is the third area restaurant for Frankin Chou-Chan, who opened dumpling spot Steamy Piggy in 2017 and launched Formoosa, a Taiwainese cafe, in Kearny Mesa last year.
Savory Italian cheddar bread
This is the perfect bread to serve alongside any of your favorite pasta dishes. It's truly yummy! To create the savory Italian cheddar bread, I add shredded cheddar cheese and Italian seasoning to my dough before the dough's ten hour rest.
Italian Bolognese Sauce
When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.
agupdate.com
Cheesy Green Bean Casserole
1/2 C. 2% reduced-fat milk, or fat level of choice. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with butter and set aside. In a medium skillet set over medium heat, add the bacon. Cook, stirring often, until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crisp. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes.
MindBodyGreen
This West African Peanut Miso Stew Comes Together Quickly + Is Packed With Protein
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This legume-rich stew provides a great source of plant-based protein as well as vitamins and minerals that support metabolic function and energy production thanks to the peanuts and black-eyed peas. It's creamy with a hint of starch, and simply delicious. The rich flavors come together in a relatively short amount of time, making it a staple in your rotation.
Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya
This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.
Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)
If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.
Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
Eggplant Chinese Style
I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.
iheart.com
My Food Spread Picks: It's A Philly Thing, With A Twist, Go Birds!
Sautéed Onions & Peppers ( suggestion: use butter to sauté with a little brown sugar to caramelize onions!) Mix it all together/ Heat it up and dunk some good hoagie roll pieces in it!. Hoagie Dip. Cut up the following in very small pieces or cubes:. Salami. Peperoni.
Why The Cajun Holy Trinity Features Green Bell Peppers
As Mardi Gras season approaches, it's almost time to lesseiz bon temps rouler again. For those uninitiated with Cajun culture, that means "let the good times roll" in French. A Louisiana-style party isn't complete without a big pot of seafood gumbo, etouffee, or jambalaya. If you really want to get your Cajun on before having a piece of sweet and tasty King Cake, you might even decide to get adventurous by baking a savory crawfish pie.
delishably.com
Mu Shu Pork: A Flavorful and Easy Chinese Meal
The first time I had this dish was at a fine-dining Chinese restaurant in Orlando. When the waiter brought out the plate and pancakes, he then brought out a case with ivory chopsticks and proceeded to roll my mu shu into what my then 7-year-old daughter called Chinese burritos. This...
12tomatoes.com
Pan Fried Noodles
Get all your veggies in with this tasty (and easy) dinner. If you love to cook every day then you already know that good seasoning is often the most important part. Without the right blend of spices, it won’t taste quite right. When it comes to these Asian style pan fried noodles the technique is incredibly simple, but the seasoning is where you shouldn’t take any shortcuts.
Comments / 0