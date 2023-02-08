Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Police: Man arrested after refusing to surrender gun inside New Hampshire hospital
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A man from Hancock was arrested Friday after police said he refused to surrender a handgun to officers inside Monadnock Community Hospital. Gabriel Sawich, 28, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled...
WMUR.com
Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft
HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
texasbreaking.com
Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence
Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
WMUR.com
Merrimack police lieutenant finishes pizza delivery after Domino's driver involved in crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After a Domino's pizza delivery driver got into a serious car crash on the Daniel Webster Highway on Thursday, a Merrimack police lieutenant decided to finish the delivery himself. The Merrimack Police Department said both people involved in the crash will be OK, and thanks to...
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
WMUR.com
Bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport prompts evacuation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday morning prompted a police response and evacuation at the airport. >>> Full press conference from officials in the video player above <<<. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens said, around...
thepulseofnh.com
Pembroke Man Arrested In Concord
A 36-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Sunday in Concord on multiple warrants including from the state Parole Board, two police departments and Portsmouth District Court. Thomas Mceneany was taken into custody after trying to elude a traffic stop. He now faces additional charges including being an armed career criminal, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and traffic violations.
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to prison after admitting to recording women, girls in bathrooms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man with a history of videotaping women in bathrooms is heading to state prison. Travis Demers, 24, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. A registered sex offender, he also admitted he failed to inform Manchester police of two social media accounts. Prosecutors said Demers continued...
WMUR.com
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
WMUR.com
Civil lawsuit accuses 4 Manchester police officer of using excessive force
Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
