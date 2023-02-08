ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft

HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
HOLLIS, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting

LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
LACONIA, NH
texasbreaking.com

Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence

Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
ANDOVER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Pembroke Man Arrested In Concord

A 36-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Sunday in Concord on multiple warrants including from the state Parole Board, two police departments and Portsmouth District Court. Thomas Mceneany was taken into custody after trying to elude a traffic stop. He now faces additional charges including being an armed career criminal, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and traffic violations.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags

MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
