CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO