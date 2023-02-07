Read full article on original website
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Proto Labs (PRLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A quarter...
Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Analysts Anticipate IJH To Hit $289
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $289.40 per unit.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
PVH (PVH) Declares $0.04 Dividend
PVH said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share. At the current share price...
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the current...
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)
Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Pure Crown Updates Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
Fintel reports that Pure Crown has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.72MM shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (PCT). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.57MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
Adams Mark Cuts Stake in XPEL (XPEL)
Fintel reports that Adams Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of XPEL, Inc. (XPEL). This represents 8.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
American Assets Trust (AAT) Declares $0.33 Dividend
American Assets Trust said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share. At the current...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Equity Lifestyles Properties (ELS) Declares $0.45 Dividend
Equity Lifestyles Properties said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share. At the current...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
Polar Asset Management Partners Updates Holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ). This represents 9.45% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.15MM shares and 4.57% of the company, a...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
