First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. With the boys’ soccer regular season winding down, Crescenta Valley High School had already secured the Pacific League championship without dropping a point, but there was still business to be done as the Falcons hosted second-place Glendale High for the final matchup of the season between the league’s two top squads.

