Bears, Bulldogs Drop League Encounters
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out by visiting Arcadia, 1-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously lost a league matchup at Pasadena, 5-2, as senior captain Julia Narmore...
Nitros, Falcons Blank League Opponents
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team blanked visiting Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as junior goalie Emil Sarkisians posted his 11th shutout of the season. Senior captain Andrey Simonyan, junior Hani...
Nitros, Falcons Battle to Scoreless Tie
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. With the boys’ soccer regular season winding down, Crescenta Valley High School had already secured the Pacific League championship without dropping a point, but there was still business to be done as the Falcons hosted second-place Glendale High for the final matchup of the season between the league’s two top squads.
Season Ends for Burbank, Burroughs
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost a Pacific League game at Glendale, 3-0, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs previously blanked visiting Hoover High of Glendale in a league matchup, 2-0. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader.
Falcons Win Again; Nitros Snap 4-Game Skid
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ basketball team collected its fourth straight victory by dominating host Muir High in Pasadena, 73-50, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Senior Armen Yetenekian racked up 13 points, six...
Bulldogs Beat Glendale; Bears Defeat Arcadia
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated visiting Glendale, 57-49, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday as senior Karen Casillas racked up a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Sahara Jackson poured...
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Collect League Victories
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team routed visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 5-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Senior Angelina Grigoryan recorded a pair of goals, freshman Kira Lee finished with one...
Poly, Flintridge Prep, La Salle Collect Wins
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ water polo team saw its three-game winning streak end after losing a nonleague game at Marlborough High in Los Angeles, 17-8, last Friday. Junior Kaylin Yagura registered three goals while senior Liz Fogassa...
Falcons Crush Muir, Clinch League Title
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ basketball team clinched the Pacific League title for a second consecutive season after routing visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 77-25, on Tuesday. Junior Tara Arouchian registered 12 points while senior...
BHS Apologizes for Vulgar Sign
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School recently issued a response after a photo surfaced on social media depicting Burbank High School junior varsity soccer players and their assistant coach holding a sign that read “F— Burroughs,” referring to their rival school.
Thoughts on Thin Mints and Super Bowls
First published in the Feb. 9 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Random thoughts, while watching gophers excavate my yard, which now has more holes than Augusta National:. • There should be a cologne that smells like spring training. • There should be a perfume called “Opening Day.”. •...
GUSD Expands TK Program
Transitional kindergarten is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program that uses a modified kindergarten curriculum that is age and developmentally appropriate. For the upcoming school year, TK serves as a bridge between preschool and kindergarten for children turning 5 years old on or between Sept. 2, 2023, and April 2, 2024.
Stratford School — Where the Extraordinary Happens
At Stratford School, high expectations yield extraordinary results. Our advanced yet intentionally balanced curriculum starts early to inspire young minds in a friendly, safe and supportive atmosphere. Beginning in preschool, our teachers create a warm and encouraging learning environment that allows students to flourish. Stratford’s curriculum is designed to develop...
Discovery Cube L.A. Offers ‘PAW Patrol’ Adventure
Kids and families can play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups at the brand-new “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” exhibit from Jan. 28 through May 14 at Discovery Cube Los Angeles. Based on the hit preschool series “PAW Patrol,” which is produced by Spin Master...
LAFCU to Award Five Scholarships
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Los Angeles Federal Credit Union is kicking the new year off by offering five scholarships at $2,000 each. Eligible applicants must be a LAFCU member who is a high school senior or college student with a minimum 2.5...
PUSD Attracts Top-Notch Preschool Teachers
Five-year-old Victoria paints with watercolors at the Cleveland Dual Language Children’s Center in Pasadena and says her favorite thing about going to “big-kid school” is playing with her friends. Her pigtailed BFF, Paloma, agrees and proudly mentions she can do “real gymnastics” but admits, “I cannot do...
Oasis Trilingual Focuses on Language Skills
Oasis Trilingual Community School, located at 429 E. Wildrose Ave. in Monrovia, is a balanced, rigorous and inquiry-based program that challenges students with an authentic, thematically connected curriculum in three languages: Mandarin, English and Spanish. We believe students learn from one another and benefit from multi-age level groups. Children at...
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
Burbank Fire Department Transitions to Renewable Fuel
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Fire Department announced Tuesday its transition from the use of petroleum diesel fuel to renewable diesel fuel. Renewable Diesel is expected to make a positive impact on the overall health and safety of BFD firefighters, the...
