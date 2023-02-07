Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida before cooler air moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heads up: Strong to severe weather is possible this Super Bowl weekend across Central Florida with downpours forecast to start Saturday afternoon and into the evening. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Colder air will then move in on Super...
Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a few showers could develop, but mostly along the Atlantic Coast. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
Weather Babies: January 16-22
Aw! Congratulations to this week's Weather Babies features. Email FOX35WeatherBabies@FOX.com to nominate your child to be one of our future weather babies during FOX 35's Good Day Orlando.
Florida State Fair returns to Tampa: What you can expect
The Florida state Fair kicks off Thursday in Tampa and runs through Feb. 20, 2023. David Martin shows guests the attractions they can expect to see.
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
Osceola County Fair begins this weekend
Get ready for rides and all the fried foods you can eat! The Osceola County Fair gets underway on Friday. FOX 35's David Martin got an inside look.
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
Florida woman pinned under tree, truck during Hurricane Nicole shares survival story
You could call it an amazing story of survival. A tree fell on a Florida mother during Hurricane Nicole, pinning her underneath a tree and a truck. She needed a miracle to survive, and she got one as crews worked non-stop for more than an hour to get her out.
Woman in her 60's shot outside Orlando shopping complex
A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed outside an Orlando shopping complex Tuesday night. Police said she was not the intended target.
Missing 4-year-old Florida boy found safe in wooded area by helicopter pilot
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:. A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brevard County on Friday has been found safe and uninjured. Franklin Orwig III was found in a heavily wooded area by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office aviation unit. "Our helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer spotted the child...
Police in Clermont car thefts similar to those prompted by TikTok challenge
Clermont police offices are warning drivers to lock up after several cars were stolen this week. They say thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia brands, and it's possible, this could be part of a TikTok challenge.
Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach
Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
Battle over Disney's Reedy Creek continues
The board of supervisors of Disney's Reedy Creek gathered for their monthly meeting and Gov. Ron DeSantis feels Disney has too much power. He wants to take it away.
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
'We love you:' Family rallies behind woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital
A judge denied bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland was denied bond by a judge following the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. Gilland is accused of killing her husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.
Florida woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital was denied bond by a judge Friday afternoon. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested last month following an hours-long stand-off with police. Her attorneys hoped to have her released on bond. She also reportedly shot at police officers after her husband was shot.
