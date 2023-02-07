ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando weather: Rain and storms kick off Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Friday evening and into Saturday morning, a few showers could develop, but mostly along the Atlantic Coast. Saturday looks very wet with a strong storm risk spreading across the Central Peninsula, this includes the Orlando Metro.
ORLANDO, FL
Weather Babies: January 16-22

Aw! Congratulations to this week's Weather Babies features. Email FOX35WeatherBabies@FOX.com to nominate your child to be one of our future weather babies during FOX 35's Good Day Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
Florida woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital was denied bond by a judge Friday afternoon. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested last month following an hours-long stand-off with police. Her attorneys hoped to have her released on bond. She also reportedly shot at police officers after her husband was shot.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

