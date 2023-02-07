Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theresandiego.com
Cococabana Offers Taco Tuesdays Full Of Fun And Great Vibes
San Diego’s popular Caribbean-style restaurant in Oceanside, Cococabana, invites you to enjoy delicious taco plates on the roof fueled by margaritas and DJ beats! Located at the historic Brick Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, Cococabana is the panoramic rooftop bar offering a trendy tropical atmosphere, stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, and beautiful sunsets.
San Diego weekly Reader
Lia’s Lumpia wraps up a world of food favorites
Finally, I caught up to Lia’s Lumpia. As a food truck, it’s repeatedly eluded me: starting service after I’d left a food truck park, or ending service before I showed up at a brewery where it was booked for the day. That’s how it goes sometimes: food trucks are always on the move, working limited hours, and the same could be said about me.
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
localemagazine.com
Slip on Your Little Black Dress—These 7 Bars in San Diego Are Perfect for a Little ‘Roleplay’
Spice Things Up With Your S/O at These Moody Hotspots. Ready for a sexy night out in San Diego? From the Gaslamp Quarter to La Jolla, San Diego’s bar scene is full of unique gems that set the scene for a sultry evening out on the town. That said, if you’re hoping to spark some romance and spice things up, what better place to visit than a speakeasy? These immersive and moody establishments can easily transport you to another time and place, encouraging you to let loose and maybe even dabble in some innocent (or maybe not so innocent) roleplay. Ready to get into character? Here’s our list of the seven most romantic bars and speakeasies in San Diego. It’s time to break out that little black dress.
Looking for a good read? These books are set in San Diego
For San Diegans looking for a good read that hits close to home, there are many fiction and non-fiction books that are set in America's Finest City.
triton.news
Lunchtime at UCSD: The Perpetual Postponement
There was an endless road of other students in front of me. I was hidden in the crowd. People were expressionless, moving forward mechanically and slowly. I stretched my neck to look forward, but I could not see anything past the heads in the crowd. The overcast sky was wrapped in mist, and a neon sign seemed to be suspended in the air, flashing faintly.
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
San Diego weekly Reader
A farmer's life in Valley Center
At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
sandiegomagazine.com
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
Monday, Feb 13, at 6 PM: Plumeria 101: Grow Amazing Plumerias in San Diego
Mike Atkinson has owned a plumeria farm on Mt Helix in San Diego’s east county with his wife Stacy for over 25 years. The PBS program “A Growing Passion” featured them on their Emmy-winning episode about plumerias. He has taught plumeria workshops in Southern California (San Diego Horticultural Society, San Diego Botanic Garden, Master Gardeners, plus many garden clubs and nurseries), all plumeria societies in the US, and the International Plumeria Conference in Florida. He is a longtime volunteer and speaker with the Southern California Plumeria Society, has authored many articles, and has been interviewed many times, including by the Los Angeles Times.
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]
Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to the Del Mar Fair
Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.
'Moving in a positive direction': La Jolla Shores group hears about median improvements at 'The Throat'
New plants were installed Feb. 4, to be followed by a magnolia tree, according to the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon, seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!. "I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here before, said Mandy Landers.
nrn.com
The Crack Shack aims to bring fine-dining chicken to the masses
The Crack Shack is a seven-unit fast-casual chain based in San Diego that started as an offshoot of Juniper & Ivy, a dinner-only fine-dining restaurant founded in 2014. One of the founders of that restaurant, Mike Rosen, was getting offers to rent the shed that was located on Juniper & Ivy’s property, and he decided instead to do something with it himself.
Tiny Mouse at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sets Guinness World Record
His name is Pat and his species of Pacific pocket mice are almost extinct.
thevistapress.com
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
50-year-old climber rescued at El Capitan Preserve
CAL FIRE rescued a 50-year-old man who fell while climbing the El Capitan Preserve Saturday morning.
Comments / 0