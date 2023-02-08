Read full article on original website
Kettering Health unveils first mobile CPR kiosk in the country
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering Health, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, will make a new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk available to the public. On February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at its first host site, the Student Union at Wright State University.
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
'Real issue is the quality of the officers:' Program focuses on finding minority officers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new program called the College of Law Enforcement Path Program (CLEPP) is focusing on hiring quality, minority law enforcement officers. Gov. Mike DeWine launched the program in 2020 to help with hiring, amid multiple police issues, including the deaths of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
FBI offering cash reward for information about Cierra Chapman disappearance
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. She is the Dayton woman was last seen on December 27th in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. Her car and belongings were later found in Middletown but, Chapman was nowhere to be found. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to her recovery. This comes the day before the massive search.
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
Dayton Development Coalition holds annual meeting, economic review
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Development Coalition celebrating a record year at its annual meeting and economic review on Wednesday. 2022 set records for jobs committed, new payroll, and capital investment, with the historic Honda and Intel projects. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted attended that meeting, and says the past two...
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
31-year-old man indicted for food truck shooting in Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday, February 8, that 31-year-old Tyshaun Wilson has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of a victim on January 14, 2023, at an Oregon District food truck. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the early...
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
Multiple crews fight fire at Englewood manufacturing facility
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters from several departments made quick work of a plastic fire Friday morning at Nanolap Technologies, 85 Harrisburg Road in Englewood. Englewood Fire Chief Anthony Terrace said a neighboring business noticed smoke coming from the Nanolap facility and they called 911. Someone inside Nanolap then noticed the fire and also called 911.
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
Clark County Prosecutor's Office releases new information about Matthew Yates' death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- New information surrounding the shooting death of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was released on Wednesday, February 8, by the Clark County Prosecutor's Office. The incident on July 24, 2022, began as a wellness check that Jodie Arbuckle wanted for her son, Cole White, when she...
'Plane Talks' return to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in honor of Presidents Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the United States Air Force will host "Plane Talks" on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to honor Presidents Day and the legacy of Special Air Mission (SAM) Presidential Transport aircraft. Visitors are invited to listen to and interact...
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
