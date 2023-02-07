Students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County will soon be able to participate in competitive athletics as they move along their educational journey. The National Junior College Athletic Association has accepted the campus as its newest member. Rock County intends to field teams starting in the 2024-25 academic year, and its student-athletes will be eligible for postseason play starting in 2025-26.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO