ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whitewaterbanner.com

Robotics Team Members Advocate for FIRST at State Capitol

On Wednesday, February 8, five members of Ferradermis, Whitewater High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition Team, were accompanied by mentors Dilpreet Randhawa, Brienne Brown, and Laura Masbruch as they travelled to the state capitol to raise awareness for FIRST with their state representatives during FIRST Wisconsin Advocacy Day. Seniors Daniel...
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-W at Rock County joins National Junior College Athletic Association

Students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County will soon be able to participate in competitive athletics as they move along their educational journey. The National Junior College Athletic Association has accepted the campus as its newest member. Rock County intends to field teams starting in the 2024-25 academic year, and its student-athletes will be eligible for postseason play starting in 2025-26.
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whippets Can’t Overcome First Half Deficit, Fall to Brodhead

The Whitewater Whippets Girls’ Basketball Team played a conference game against Brodhead Friday night, February 10. We knew Brodhead’s ability to score inside and around the perimeter was going to make it a tough game defensively. In the first half, we played aggressive defense inside which gave Brodhead...
WHITEWATER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy