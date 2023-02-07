Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could start transitioning the catcher position this season
The New York Yankees have a fine situation at the catcher position, and while we love Jose Treviño and his defensive prowess, the team may end up going in a different direction after the 2023 season. When general manager Brian Cashman initially traded for Treviño from the Texas Rangers,...
Yardbarker
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
Garrett Cooper: Jean Segura, Luis Arraez bring needed new dynamic to Miami Marlins’ lineup
The addition to the two contact hitters, Cooper hopes, will lessen the burden on any one particular player in the lineup.
Yardbarker
MLB executive on Max Fried’s feelings toward Braves following arbitration
Arbitration makes baseball fans crazy, primarily because they don’t understand the process, which is why it’s hilarious to see Braves fans squirm over Max Fried losing his most recent case. In 2023, Fried will make $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he sought, but it won’t bother Atlanta’s ace.
Yardbarker
2023 New York Mets Opening Day Roster Locks
Going into Spring Training, this Mets team has exciting, high-level talent with some competition to round out the roster. Barring any injuries, a good chunk of the 26-man Opening Day roster is essentially set. After reviewing the Mets roster at the moment, of those 26 roster spots, at least 21...
FOX Sports
Utility player Culberson signs minor-league deal with Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran infielder/outfielder Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training. The team announced the move Thursday. Culberson, who turns 34 in April, has hit .248 with 30 homers and 145 RBIs over portions of...
Yardbarker
Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen
Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Everything you need to know about Rays spring training
Due to extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, the Rays can’t use their training complex in Port Charlotte this spring. Instead, they will split their camp between Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where the Braves trained from 1997-2019, and Tropicana Field, their regular-season home. The first two weeks will be held at Disney, with morning workouts, usually starting at 9:30. They will shift their base to the Trop starting March 1 and play 13 games there (for tickets, see raysbaseball.com), while also using the nearby Huggins-Stengel complex for workouts. Minor-league camp will continue at Disney through March.
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Oakland A's, Miami Marlins Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade
The Oakland A's and Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal that sees a pair of top draft picks trading places. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "The [A's] and [Marlins] are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A's, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins." ...
FOX Sports
Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension
NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games on Friday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's minor league drug program. Then in the San Francisco Giants organization, Vargas was suspended for 60 games...
Yardbarker
MLB executive praises Braves for letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency
The Braves have been rewarded several times for relying on their internal talent. When Josh Donaldson left, Atlanta turned to Austin Riley, who is now the club’s highest-paid player. Michael Harris II may have single handily turned the 2022 season around when he was called up. And the Braves are doing the same thing at shortstop with Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom.
Former Rays, Yankees reliever signs minor league pact with AL East rival
The Blue Jays announced that Luke Bard has been signed to a minor league deal. The right-hander receives an invitation to the Jays’ big league spring camp. Bard will continue his time in the AL East after pitching with both the Rays and Yankees in 2022. After signing a minors contract with Tampa in March, Bard pitched in eight games with the Rays at the MLB level before being designated for assignment in August. The Yankees claimed Bard off waivers, with the righty making only a single appearance in the pinstripes. Bard had a 1.80 ERA over his 15 total MLB innings last season, though, with only eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Yardbarker
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job
The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Rays Finalizing Minor League Deal With Kyle Crick
The Rays and right-hander Kyle Crick are working towards a minor league contract, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). When finalized, the deal will include an invitation for Crick to attend the Rays’ big league Spring Training camp. The 30-year-old Crick pitched for the...
Here's what you need to know as the Brewers get ready to open spring training
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to open their 2023 spring training camp at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 13. It is the first full-scale, normal ramp-up to the season since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the 2020 and 2021 springs and the baseball lockout delayed and then halved camps last year. ...
