ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Eight Hilltoppers Advance to Group 3 State Track and Field Championship Meet

By Greg Elliott
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Summit High Boys and Girls Track and Field teams had a strong showing at Saturday’s North 2, Group 3 State Sectional meet, held at the Toms River Sports Complex, with an octet of Hilltoppers advancing to the Group 3 State Championship meet in five individual events and one relay.

Seniors John Cho and Jackson Levine finished third and fourth respectively in the 3200m. Their performances rank as the indoor #3 and #4 all-time performances for Summit High School.

Also running top all-time school performances were Junior Nate Roberts in the 1600m.  Roberts finished fifth overall in 4:29.53, which is #10 all-time.  Junior Shannon Palphreyman’s sixth in the 3200m, run in 11.49.67, comes in as #10 all-time as well.

Senior Sam Ard finished fifth in the 800m in 2:03.13 and is the final individual qualifier.

Ard joined junior Lucas Kohaut, seniors Liam Bernens and Marek Muzyka on the 4x400m relay, which finished second overall in a season-best time of 3:34.96.

“As we talked in practice the days before, qualifying for Groups is a big deal and takes a strong, competitive performance," said Summit Coach Neal Sharma, who added, "To perform at your best in the biggest meets takes a disciplined, focused effort.  Our kids were at their best when it counted. It doesn’t come easy.”

The Group 3 State Championship meet is February 18, also in Toms River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uXMn_0kg4fUdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NWXL_0kg4fUdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNjEW_0kg4fUdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6Rjw_0kg4fUdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLP5J_0kg4fUdN00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Piscataway in First Round of GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team is the number one seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference JV Tournament. Play began on Thursday and the Chargers came away with a first round victory over 16th seeded Piscataway High School. Alex Nault led the Chargers with 16 points. Ella Calandruccio scored 11 for Spotswood. The Chargers move on in the junior varsity tournament to face South Plainfield High School on Monday in the quarterfinals. Game time is at 4 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Manasquan Defeats Southern 64-48 in Shore Conference Boys Tournament Round of 16

MANASQUAN - Manasquan's Darius Adams scored 30 points to lead the Warriors to victory over Southern 65-48.  Manasquan advanced to the Shore Conference quarterfinals and they will face ninth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven.  Manasquan, had a huge outburst by outscoring Southern, 29-16, in the third quarter. The Rams were down 26-20 at the half.  Tom Menegus scored 17 to lead Southern. Caden Schubiger hit for 12 and Pat Gaffney chipped in wiht nine points for the Rams.
MANASQUAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Garrett Gould is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Garrett Gould has staked his claim to a number of school records for the Ridge High School swim team. This winter, his achievements have included winning both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle events at the Somerset County Championships, where he also took part in the Red Devils' first-place showing in the 400-freestyle relay and second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Gould, a junior, overcame a three-second deficit on the anchor leg to overtake Bridgewater-Raritan and close out the county meet with a team victory in the 400 free relay.  Gould's performance in the counties helped lead...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Defeats Randolph, 90-80, in NJSIAA North 2, Group B Quarterfinal

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls swimming defeated Randolph, 90-80, on Thursday at the Fanwood-Sccotch Plains YMCA to advance to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA  North 2, Group B Sectional Tournament.  Five different Raiders swimmers won individual races: Ava Mustacciuolo won the 200 IM, Kiera St. John took the 50 freestyle, Billie Sherratt won the 100 freestyle, Carolyn Joe won the 50, and Hannah Alber won the 100 backstroke.     200 Medley Relay Ava Mustacciuolo, Kiera St. John, Billie Sherratt, Shae Trenery (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) 2:00.05  Ana Saguillo Leppanen, Alivia Wright, Caroline Kovacs, Christa Kayal (Randolph) 2:06.30 Hannah Alber, Gabby Suriani, Carolyn Joe, Rebecca Sohmer (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) 2:07.26 200...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Varsity Boys Basketball: Bears Continue Winning Streak

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Varsity Basketball Team had another fantastic game on Wednesday defeating Ridgefield Park 55-52. Prior to the match the Bears beat Manville 55-50. Their current record is 7-9. The Bears have been working hard and look forward to their next game which takes place today, Feb 10, at 4 p.m. when they travel to take on North Arlington.    Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Lose GMC First Round Heartbreaker to St. Joe's

METUCHEN, NJ - The 13th seeded Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team was knocked out of the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Thursday night by second seeded St.Joseph's of Metuchen High School. Spotswood lost to St. Joe's 75-72.  Spotswood and St. Joe's went into the halftime break knotted at 31. The final two quarters had the two teams trading baskets with just two points separating the Chargers and the Falcons at the end of the third quarter. St. Joe's outscored the Chargers by a thin one-point margin in the final quarter, but it was enough to move the Falcons into...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden's Wagner Reaches 2,000 Points in Celebratory Night

The Bishop Eustace High School boys team must have thought they had stepped into a Camden lovefest, and not a basketball game, on February 9 in the Camden High gym. But the matchup, a Panther rout by 98-52, became a backdrop for an outpouring of appreciation for the Camden squad — from third-generation phenom DJ Wagner to the Panthers’ manager, Derek Lilly. First came a pregame celebration of senior Panther players and cheerleaders, surrounded by glowing family members and Camden city leaders. Then, in the third quarter, Wagner became the 41st player in NJ high school sports history and the seventh from Camden High to score 2,000...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Defeats J.P. Stevens, 64-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team reached the 10-victory mark for the season with a 64-18 triumph over J.P. Stevens on Friday. The Farmers are now 10-15 on the season, a marked improvement on last winter, when Union won just one match as a team. Head coach Dino DeBellina said one of the program's goals at the beginning of the season was to "fill every weight class." That's something the Farmers certainly were able to achieve in the win over J.P. Stevens. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Pin 4:54 Casey Wong (JPS) 113 Jabari Helper (JPS) — Pin 1:04 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) 120 Adolfo Malabanan (JPS) — Pin 1:43 Macain Romain (U) 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Major Decision 20-7 Sohaib Munir (JPS) 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 4:35 Antonny Bonilla (JPS) 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 1:28 Manan Gandhi (JPS) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Forfeit 150 Joshua DeLeon (U) — Forfeit 157 Ronaldinho Martinez (U) — Pin 1:05 Emely Rodriguez (JPS) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:55 Izaan Mohammed (JPS) 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 5:48 Kevin Savoth (JPS) 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Forfeit 215 Nicholas Bertolotti (U) — Forfeit 285 Kwabena Afrifah (JPS) — Pin 1:18 Obreight Ingram (U)
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Rallies to Support the Eagles

A noontime rally for the Philadelphia Eagles brought a few hundred enthusiastic supporters of the team to Camden City Hall on February 10. Led by Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli and other local officials, attendees ate hot dogs and pretzels and chanted their support. After the remarks, line dancing followed; happy participants included at least one Camden County police officer and several department of public works employees. Dee Hilferty came from her Blackwood home to attend the rally in her wheelchair, with the help of her aide Mary Hendricks. "She really wanted to come," said Hendricks, "so we're here."
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Super Bowl LVII: Where to Watch the Game on Sunday

BELMAR & LAKE COMO, NJ — Whether you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, you’re likely going to need some grub and drinks for Super Bowl LVII. With a lot of take-out options and drink deals in the area, TAPinto has provided a guide for what Belmar and Lake Como joints have to offer.  Anchor Tavern, located at 713 Main Street, has a slew of deals for the big game. For those looking to watch at home with some pals, Anchor Tavern is offering a special chicken wing take-out deal. For $95, customers can bring...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

23 Madison Residents Named to Area College and University Dean's and Honors List

MADISON, NJ - Colleges and Universities have announced the names of students who have made the Dean's and Honor's List for outstanding academic achievement. The following students were recognized. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Nayson Brown, Hollee Ploucher, Sophia Ribeiro-Mejia, Ahlaireah Lewis, Valentina Loiero and Lauren Eget  have been named to the Dean's List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus. To be recognized on the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.20 or higher.  Isabella Rodgers, Haley Colacci, Ethan Lenza, Sophia Miskulin, Stephen Janetta, Annalyse Svendsen, Marina Helmi, Cristofer Urias Sandoval, Margaret Cronkhite, Tori Cundy, Erin Kay, Alexa Dimeglio, Shay'la Duca, Samantha Ruperto and Manuela Caro Sanchez have been named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus. To be recognized on the Honors List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.   Zoie Aguiar has been named to the Dean's List at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester.  Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition. CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied. Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Sheriff, Health Officials Offer Tips for a Safe and Healthy Super Bowl Sunday

HAMILTON - ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- With Super Bowl Sunday sure to bring friends together to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City 49ers, the Mercer County Sheriff and the Hamilton Division of Health are offering tips to stay safe and healthy. On top of the list of safety guidelines is to be not to drink and drive.  "If you are heading out this Sunday to a Super Bowl party and plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver or ride service to get you home safely at the night's end," wrote Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Public Schools Join State Campaign to Keep Students Safe as they Walk, Bike to School

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Representatives from EZ Ride, a nonprofit organization that provides the Safe Routes to Schools Program for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority's Street Smart Program, visited Plainfield High School, Maxson Middle School and Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School as part of a campaign to help keep students safe as they walk, bike or ride in cars to and from school and to avoid becoming the casualty of a traffic accident. Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of Bike & Pedestrian Programs for EZ Ride said, “We hope the Plainfield community will be safer by...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Scholarship Gala at West Orange High School Honors Culture & Tradition

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The annual Black History Month Scholarship Gala, held Feb. 3 at West Orange High School, was a warm, family-oriented event that honored Black culture through music and dance. The event was organized by officers of the Student Council and Jubilee Choir: Student Council Micah Pryor, President, StuCo Lucinda Edwards, Vice-President, StuCo Alicia Germain, Secretary, StuCo Aryani Rajani, PR, StuCo Jubilee Choir Ashley Constant, President, Jubilee Justus Wheatley, Vice President,  Jubilee Performances by the award-winning AB-Salute Boys' Step Team and Optimal Precision Girls' Step Team were a highlight of the evening, which featured food from Maschio's, and additional dance routines from Jubilee Dance, Elixir, and Nakhayla Green....
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Computer Tutoring at the Union Senior Center

UNION, NJ - In an intergenerational partnership with Union High School students, the Union Senior Center is hosting a Computer Tutoring workshop. The session is designed for beginner to intermediate users and focuses on basic computer skills, including how to use a tablet, typing techniques, and computer ergonomics.  High school students will offer quick, easy and fun interface techniques to help older adults learn computer basics.  The free tutoring event, open to all adult Union residents, will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue. Space is limited, and a reservation is required.  To reserve a spot, call 908-851-5290.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Division of Taxation Hosting Bordentown Township ANCHOR Public Outreach Event

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — New Jersey Division of Taxation staff will be on-hand in Bordentown Township next week to assist residents with applying for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program. The outreach event is taking place on Wednesday, February 15 from 5PM to 7PM at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, located at 3 Municipal Drive.  Division of Taxation staffers will be present to assist residents with the following:  Determining residents' eligibility for the ANCHOR program. Providing information such as New Jersey gross income or ID and PIN numbers (for homeowners only). which can be used when completing ANCHOR applications. Helping to file...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy