Eight Hilltoppers Advance to Group 3 State Track and Field Championship Meet

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Summit High Boys and Girls Track and Field teams had a strong showing at Saturday’s North 2, Group 3 State Sectional meet, held at the Toms River Sports Complex, with an octet of Hilltoppers advancing to the Group 3 State Championship meet in five individual events and one relay.

Seniors John Cho and Jackson Levine finished third and fourth respectively in the 3200m. Their performances rank as the indoor #3 and #4 all-time performances for Summit High School.

Also running top all-time school performances were Junior Nate Roberts in the 1600m. Roberts finished fifth overall in 4:29.53, which is #10 all-time. Junior Shannon Palphreyman’s sixth in the 3200m, run in 11.49.67, comes in as #10 all-time as well.

Senior Sam Ard finished fifth in the 800m in 2:03.13 and is the final individual qualifier.

Ard joined junior Lucas Kohaut, seniors Liam Bernens and Marek Muzyka on the 4x400m relay, which finished second overall in a season-best time of 3:34.96.

“As we talked in practice the days before, qualifying for Groups is a big deal and takes a strong, competitive performance," said Summit Coach Neal Sharma, who added, "To perform at your best in the biggest meets takes a disciplined, focused effort. Our kids were at their best when it counted. It doesn’t come easy.”

The Group 3 State Championship meet is February 18, also in Toms River.



















