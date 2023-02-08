ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Researchers Explore Rebound Economy of Food Sharing Apps

While technology applications leveraged for food sharing are intended to fight food insecurity, the environmental burdens of product stocks still need to be considered. Researchers from Tel Aviv University, with support from the Israel Science Foundation, examined what they referred to as the "digital sharing economy" or an economy in which surplus food items are diverted to other sources than landfill.

