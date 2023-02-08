Read full article on original website
Related
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
waste360.com
Researchers Explore Rebound Economy of Food Sharing Apps
While technology applications leveraged for food sharing are intended to fight food insecurity, the environmental burdens of product stocks still need to be considered. Researchers from Tel Aviv University, with support from the Israel Science Foundation, examined what they referred to as the "digital sharing economy" or an economy in which surplus food items are diverted to other sources than landfill.
Comments / 0