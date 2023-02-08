Read full article on original website
Should Executive Pay Be Tied to Sustainability Goals?
As pressure rises for corporations to set and achieve ESG, sustainability, culture and a host of other goals, some are calling for executive pay to be tied to the efforts. While most executive teams are incentivized based on short-term financial performance, this could be creating a "disconnect" between a company's larger role in society and the people running it.
Researchers Explore Rebound Economy of Food Sharing Apps
While technology applications leveraged for food sharing are intended to fight food insecurity, the environmental burdens of product stocks still need to be considered. Researchers from Tel Aviv University, with support from the Israel Science Foundation, examined what they referred to as the "digital sharing economy" or an economy in which surplus food items are diverted to other sources than landfill.
Eileen Fisher Educates Customers on Circular Textile Systems
It can take up to 200 years for textiles to break down in landfills. So, what should you do with all of the clothes in your closet?. Clothing retailer Eileen Fisher launched Renew in order to turn the take-make-waste model upside down. Its takeback clothing allows customers to return clothing in any condition. Items that are too worn for resale are transformed into one-of-a-kind accessories such as wall hangings.
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
Delaware, Ohio - Greif is pleased to announce the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This...
Saint-Gobain Secures Rights to Asphaltica's Shingle Recycling Technology
Multinational manufacturer Saint-Gobain North America has obtained the rights to proprietary asphalt recycling technology from Asphaltica. The move advances Saint-Gobain's Grow and Impact sustainability strategy. The French-owned company, through its subsidiary CertainTeed Roofing, will now have the ability to pelletize both post-industrial and post-consumer shingle waste. “By taking an innovative...
