It can take up to 200 years for textiles to break down in landfills. So, what should you do with all of the clothes in your closet?. Clothing retailer Eileen Fisher launched Renew in order to turn the take-make-waste model upside down. Its takeback clothing allows customers to return clothing in any condition. Items that are too worn for resale are transformed into one-of-a-kind accessories such as wall hangings.

3 DAYS AGO