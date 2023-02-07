ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Podziemski leads Santa Clara over San Diego 80-75

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 80-75. Podziemski added nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 19 points and five steals. Keshawn Justice recorded 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Marcellus Earlington finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (11-15, 4-8).
SAN DIEGO, CA
abc17news.com

DJ Horne sparks Arizona State rally, tops Stanford 69-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Horne scored eight points in Arizona State’s closing 14-2 run and the Sun Devils rallied for a 69-65 win over Stanford. Arizona State sweeps the regular season series with the Cardinal and now have won 10 of its last 14 meetings with Stanford.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy