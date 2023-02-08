Read full article on original website
CNBC
Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan
Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
waste360.com
Call2Recycle and EDI Expand Ontario’s Battery Recycling Infrastructure
TORONTO-- Call2Recycle Canada and Electronic Distributors International Inc. (EDI) are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership to increase the sorting capacity of end-of-life batteries in Ontario. EDI’s sorting plant in Orillia (ON) will join the existing battery collection and recycling network operated by Call2Recycle, supporting the Ontario economy and increasing the battery sorting capacity in the province by 30%.
Can the EPA strategically buy its way to waste reduction and increased recycling?
The majority of plastics produced today are virgin plastics that are made from gas or crude oil.
The 'world's largest cruise ship' has created a high-tech recycling system to process millions of pounds of water, food, waste and avoid polluting the oceans
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, crushes around 528 gallons of water bottles per week.
waste360.com
VLS Environmental Solutions Acquires SRE Environmental, Expanding Wastewater Portfolio
Houston-based VLS Environmental Solutions has solidified the acquisition of SRE Environmental. Phoenix-based SRE provides commercial and industrial wastewater management solutions nationwide. SRE’s evaporation ponds provide low carbon disposal solutions for compatible wastewaters, according to the company. Its facilities use solar evaporation for treatment and are designed for zero discharge and zero processing.
waste360.com
ERI Brings Carbon-Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to Arizona / Southwest Businesses
GOODYEAR, Ariz.--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art, carbon neutral e-waste recycling facilities, including its newest location in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix. ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services since 2002 and...
Recycle Lady: Local Goodwill accepts e-waste
Dear Recycle Lady, The local Goodwill store accepts all kinds of e-wastes: computers, printers, keyboards, CPUs, flat screens, cell phones and more. Good to Know Dear Good to Know, Thank you, Goodwill, for keeping all these electronic wastes out of the landfill and sending them out to be recycled, reuse or to reduce the use […] The post Recycle Lady: Local Goodwill accepts e-waste appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Choosing a Local Farmers Market: How to Find the Best Place for Fresh, Sustainable Produce
Get The Best Local Produce At Your Local FarmersPhoto byShelley PaulsonUnsplash. When it comes to sourcing fresh, locally grown produce, farmers' markets are an excellent option. With so many markets to choose from, however, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. Here are some tips to help you find the best local farmers market for your needs.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Boxwood Partners Kicks off 2023 with Successful Deal in Waste & Recycling Industry
Boxwood Partners, a trusted M&A advisor, announces its involvement in another successful closed deal. PTR Baler and Compactor Company, a leading waste and recycling equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment was acquired by Komar Industries, a portfolio company of Toronto-based private equity firm, ONCAP. Komar is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redwood secures $2 billion DOE loan to manufacture battery materials in U.S.
Redwood Materials received a conditional loan commitment of $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for the construction and expansion of a battery materials campus in McCarran, Nevada. Redwood will manufacture anode and cathode materials, in part from recycled materials, which are used...
waste360.com
Kamps, Inc. Completes First Circular Green Loan for a U.S. Pallet Organization
NEW YORK -- Kamps, Inc. ("Kamps"), one of the nation's leading pallet organizations, announced that it has amended its senior credit facility to introduce Green Loan provisions, executing the first Green Loan for a pallet company in the United States. ING Capital LLC ("ING") acted as sole Green Loan Structuring Agent on the transaction. Other lenders in the facility include Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Adams Street Credit Advisors LP, Churchill Asset Management LLC, BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, and WhiteHorse Capital.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Introduces Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced an amendment to its existing $650 million credit facility that links borrowing costs to progress in achieving certain annual sustainability goals. The company also announced an amendment to its credit facility associated with the early adoption of Term SOFR as its reference rate, replacing LIBOR in advance of its anticipated cessation later this year.
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
A new solution could keep old wind turbine blades out of landfills
Wind turbines are integral to our renewable energy future, but they come with a fatal flaw—their massive turbine blades are often relegated to landfills at the end of their lifespans. There, they remain indefinitely. It’s an unfortunately dire scalability conundrum that requires a remedy sooner than later, but one potential solution not only could provide the industry a way forward—it could take care of the existing backlog of trash.
3DPrint.com
Filtration Leader 3D Prints Critical Wastewater Screens with HP’s MJF
As additive manufacturing (AM) makes its way from aerospace into general industry and society at large, the flow may begin to shift from a trickle to a raging rapid. A sign of things to come is a new application by Johnson Screens, an Aqseptence Group brand. Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP (NYSE: HPQ), the company is 3D printing filtration belts for wastewater treatment.
High input costs might turn more farmers to regenerative practices
WICHITA, Kan. — While fertilizer prices are coming down, Ohio farmer and no-till legend David Brandt said high input costs are at least one factor driving some farmers to look more at no-till systems and cover crops as a way to reduce nutrient and chemical needs. “We have seen...
Biden administration awards $2 billion loan to EV battery recycling company as US plays catch-up: report
The Biden administration awarded a conditional $2 billion green energy loan to Nevada-based recycling venture company Redwood Materials, started by a former CTO at Tesla.
Good News Network
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
