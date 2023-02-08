ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
CBS News

waste360.com

Call2Recycle and EDI Expand Ontario’s Battery Recycling Infrastructure

TORONTO-- Call2Recycle Canada and Electronic Distributors International Inc. (EDI) are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership to increase the sorting capacity of end-of-life batteries in Ontario. EDI’s sorting plant in Orillia (ON) will join the existing battery collection and recycling network operated by Call2Recycle, supporting the Ontario economy and increasing the battery sorting capacity in the province by 30%.
waste360.com

VLS Environmental Solutions Acquires SRE Environmental, Expanding Wastewater Portfolio

Houston-based VLS Environmental Solutions has solidified the acquisition of SRE Environmental. Phoenix-based SRE provides commercial and industrial wastewater management solutions nationwide. SRE’s evaporation ponds provide low carbon disposal solutions for compatible wastewaters, according to the company. Its facilities use solar evaporation for treatment and are designed for zero discharge and zero processing.
waste360.com

ERI Brings Carbon-Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to Arizona / Southwest Businesses

GOODYEAR, Ariz.--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art, carbon neutral e-waste recycling facilities, including its newest location in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix. ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services since 2002 and...
The West Virginia Daily News

Recycle Lady: Local Goodwill accepts e-waste

Dear Recycle Lady, The local Goodwill store accepts all kinds of e-wastes: computers, printers, keyboards, CPUs, flat screens, cell phones and more. Good to Know Dear Good to Know, Thank you, Goodwill, for keeping all these electronic wastes out of the landfill and sending them out to be recycled, reuse or to reduce the use […] The post Recycle Lady: Local Goodwill accepts e-waste appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Boxwood Partners Kicks off 2023 with Successful Deal in Waste & Recycling Industry

Boxwood Partners, a trusted M&A advisor, announces its involvement in another successful closed deal. PTR Baler and Compactor Company, a leading waste and recycling equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment was acquired by Komar Industries, a portfolio company of Toronto-based private equity firm, ONCAP. Komar is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems.
pv-magazine-usa.com

waste360.com

Kamps, Inc. Completes First Circular Green Loan for a U.S. Pallet Organization

NEW YORK -- Kamps, Inc. ("Kamps"), one of the nation's leading pallet organizations, announced that it has amended its senior credit facility to introduce Green Loan provisions, executing the first Green Loan for a pallet company in the United States. ING Capital LLC ("ING") acted as sole Green Loan Structuring Agent on the transaction. Other lenders in the facility include Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Adams Street Credit Advisors LP, Churchill Asset Management LLC, BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, and WhiteHorse Capital.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Introduces Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced an amendment to its existing $650 million credit facility that links borrowing costs to progress in achieving certain annual sustainability goals. The company also announced an amendment to its credit facility associated with the early adoption of Term SOFR as its reference rate, replacing LIBOR in advance of its anticipated cessation later this year.
maritime-executive.com

Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive

As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
Popular Science

A new solution could keep old wind turbine blades out of landfills

Wind turbines are integral to our renewable energy future, but they come with a fatal flaw—their massive turbine blades are often relegated to landfills at the end of their lifespans. There, they remain indefinitely. It’s an unfortunately dire scalability conundrum that requires a remedy sooner than later, but one potential solution not only could provide the industry a way forward—it could take care of the existing backlog of trash.
3DPrint.com

Filtration Leader 3D Prints Critical Wastewater Screens with HP’s MJF

As additive manufacturing (AM) makes its way from aerospace into general industry and society at large, the flow may begin to shift from a trickle to a raging rapid. A sign of things to come is a new application by Johnson Screens, an Aqseptence Group brand. Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP (NYSE: HPQ), the company is 3D printing filtration belts for wastewater treatment.
Good News Network

A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant

A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...

