same thing happened to me traded in old truck at used car dealership for a camaro 2 weeks went bye they called me n said bank pulled back on loan n had to bring car back. so I go back n I say where's my truck told me it's been sold . so I tell the manager good luck no truck u get no car. all there is to it. so as I leave he's threatening me following me out the door. I get in camaro n wave gd bye to the manager. never missed a payment n paid car off 2 years early . never heard from bank or dealership again . no repo man came to take my car either. go figure
Bought a brand new 2019 Charger w/22 miles on it. Had it a week when my 'financing fell through '. They wanted me to pay several thousand dollars for my extras or bring the car back. I called my attorney and surprise they worked it out. I'll never buy a new car again. Plus I have a great attorney.
Very easy. Just tell the dealership you will not pick up the new car or deliver the trade in until you have write proof that the loan was approved. Leave a down-payment as good faith with the condition that it will be return if the loan doesn't get through. Wait until you are ready to sign the contract (so they have put plenty of work on the deal) and then tell them. If they don't agree just tell them you are walking away and give your business to a dealer that accept your terms the same way you are accepting theirs. CASE CLOSED.
