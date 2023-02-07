Read full article on original website
How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?
What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
When will I get my tax refund?
Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
Earned Income Tax Credit: Conditions for claiming the maximum $7,000
The IRS will be accepting tax returns from individual and company taxpayers relating to the fiscal year 2022 from January 23 to April 18. In the case that taxpayers are unable to file their returns on time and in the proper format, they can request an extension from the IRS, which will give them until October 15 to complete the process; nevertheless, the associated taxes must be paid by the due date (April 18).
Stimulus check update: Payment of $1,200 to each eligible American citizen
Many states are still reeling from the economic fallout of the 2009 coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to assist their residents, including providing a stimulus check. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was launched Wednesday by the...
5 unusual tax deductions accountants say many people don't realize they're missing
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Not everyone who has a pet can...
Social Security update: Here's why recipients will get two SSI direct payment checks in March
The month of March will see Social Security retirement recipients getting two payments, though they typically receive a single payment every month.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
Tax refund calendar: Here’s when you’ll get your refund
Taxpayers can largely expect their tax refunds to arrive two weeks after they file their federal returns — as long as they file the right way and without errors. That’s according to CPA Practice Advisor, a publication for tax pros, which each year publishes a refund timeline based on averages for IRS refunds over the last 20 years. The outlet said refunds could take longer during peak filing times in April, while refunds that include the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can't be issued until mid-February by law.
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.
When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
Here’s How Long You Should Hold Onto Tax Filing Paperwork, According to an Expert
Do you ever wonder how long you should hang onto tax filing paperwork? This form of record keeping may lead taxpayers to ask how long they need to keep and store documentation or if they are meant to...
Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th
Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
IRS Says Taxpayers in These States Should Wait to File Taxes This Year
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. When it comes to filing your income taxes, sooner is better than later -- usually. This year, however, Americans who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 are advised to wait to see whether that money is taxable by the feds.
You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!
Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this.
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023
April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement
If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
