Digital Trends
10 electric cars with the longest range
Electric cars are becoming increasingly common, but there’s still one issue that new EV buyers run into — range anxiety. Because charging isn’t as easy or as quick as filling up a tank of gas, range can make or break an EV — it dictates how far you’ll be able to drive before you run out of juice.
torquenews.com
Owning a Tesla Without Home Charging
This is my experience owning a Tesla without home charging - and what to do if you can't charge at home. I have a Tesla 2022 Model 3 rear-wheel drive that I have owned for about 6 months now, and one thing that is different about me than most people is that I have no home charging. Not having home charging means I need to find a Tesla Supercharger or some other charging station in order to get my car charged up so that it can keep driving.
New Plus-sized Highlander is a Grand Addition to Toyota Lineup
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander adds more luxury and more space for road trip luggage at the Chicago Auto Show.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz
If a Mercedes-Benz isn't luxurious enough, thankfully there's Maybach. What is the story behind this ultra-luxury brand? The post The History of Maybach, the Luxury Brand of Mercedes-Benz appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper
A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been spotted and this time we get a good look at the front-end, which appears to have been updated, and it still has a monstrous windshield wiper. As we reported last week, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as...
Hyundai launching electric vehicle subscription program for $699 per month
Hyundai's Evolve+ is a new month-to-month car subscription program that includes insurance and maintenance for the Kona Electric or Ioniq 5 with no long-term commitment.
