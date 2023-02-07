Read full article on original website
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Coinbase CEO Frets Over 'Rumors' Of US SEC Getting Rid Of Retail Crypto Staking
Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong expressed concerns over hearing rumors about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission getting “rid” of cryptocurrency staking in the United States for retail customers. What Happened: Armstrong said in a Twitter thread that he believes this would be a “terrible path...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Get $0 Price Target From Analyst After 'Last Gasp' Effort To Avoid Bankruptcy
An analyst is sharing updated comments on struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which included a price target that fans of the stock won’t be pleased about. The Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst: Wedbush analyst Seth Basham had an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.
Bed Bath & Beyond can't pay creditors, bankruptcy looms
Bed Bath & Beyond has filed with the SEC stating they do not have available resources to pay outstanding debt and will consider a variety of strategic alternatives including further cost reductions and bankruptcy.
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
Flex's Nextracker Prices Upsized IPO Of 26.60 Mln Shares At $24.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.60 million shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select...
British American Tobacco – Dividend Up 6%. Further Industry Outperformance Expected
Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Ebay to lay off 500 employees
(Reuters) -E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas -...
