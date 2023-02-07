Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Upstart Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 47 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The San Mateo California-based company is expected to report a 56.2% decrease in revenue to $133.591 million from $304.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125.00 million and $145.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc is for a loss of 47 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 7 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Upstart Holdings Inc is $15.5, below its last closing price of $16.31. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD67.5 million and USD78.3 million.The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of USD-35 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.24 Missed -191.4 Jun. 30 2022 -0.02 0.10 0.01 Missed -90 Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.51 0.61 Beat 19.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.89 Beat 75.1 Sep. 0.34 0.33 0.60 Beat 80.4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.25 0.25 0.62 Beat 151.9 Mar. 31 2021 0.15 0.15 0.22 Beat 47.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.07 Beat 311.8 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
LIVE MARKETS-Will companies lower prices?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WILL COMPANIES LOWER PRICES? (1206 GMT) Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased.
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
Imugene (ASX:IMU) shares jump on US patent for PD1-Vaxx immunotherapy - Kalkine Media
Imugene Limited has secured a Notice of Allowance relating a US patent application for its B-cell activating immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx. PD1-Vaxx is undergoing clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer. The patent titled “HUMAN PD1 PEPTIDE VACCINES AND USES THEREOF” protects to 2038. Shares of ASX-listed clinical-stage immuno-oncology company...
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
Ternium SA expected to post earnings of 29cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Ternium SA is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Luxembourg Luxembourg-based company is expected to report a 12.7% decrease in revenue to $3.781 billion from $4.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Ternium SA is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Ternium SA is $43, above its last closing price of $37.95. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.64 1.86 0.78 Missed -58 Jun. 30 2022 3.58 3.59 4.07 Beat 13.5 Mar. 31 2022 2.93 3.29 3.95 Beat 20.2 Dec. 31 2021 5.09 4.99 5.08 Beat 1.9 Sep. 5.33 5.39 6.12 Beat 13.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.60 3.40 5.21 Beat 53.3 Mar. 31 2021 2.59 2.46 3.07 Beat 25.1 Dec. 31 2020 1.21 1.02 2.11 Beat 107.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 23:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp
* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Board Proposes FY Stock Dividend 0.08 EGP Per Share
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arab Development and Real Estate Investment:. * BOARD PROPOSES FY STOCK DIVIDEND 0.08 EGP PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>: Profits of $1.62 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 03:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PerkinElmer Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.62 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.21 to $1.69 per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.65 and $1.67 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", three "Buy", eight "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.05 percent from $1.62. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.69 to a low of $1.21. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $160.71. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $1.04 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.62 per share implies a loss of 36.60 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $2.56 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.46 1.51 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.02 2.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.08 2.41 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.19 2.56 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:37 p.m..
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
Ouster Inc <OUST.N>: A loss of 18 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:12 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Ouster Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -18 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -24 cents to a loss of -12 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the electronic equipment & parts peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -18 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -12 cents to a low of -24 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $3.1. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $15.84 million from $11.85 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -18 cents per share implies a loss of 14.13 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.17 -0.20 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.18 -0.16 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.16 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:12 a.m..
Magna International Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Magna International Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.02 per share. * Revenue rose 5% to $9.57 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $9.52 billion. * Magna International Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 33 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 27% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eight analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Magna International Inc shares had risen by 14.3% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $95 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Magna International Inc is $72.08 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.02 0.91 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.11 1.07 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.93 0.83 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.12 1.28 Beat.
Flick through Five ASX Lithium Stocks as 2023 continues to see EV popularity
Lithium, a critical component in rechargeable batteries, has witnessed huge demand growth in recent years and the trend continues in 2023. 2022 has been a remarkable year for lithium amid supply chain issues and COVID-related restrictions. Australia is the biggest exporter of lithium in the world, as per the Australian...
El Salvador should address bitcoin risks -IMF
Feb 10 (Reuters) - El Salvador should address the risks posed by its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country. "Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets,...
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls, Lyft on track for worst day ever
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Indexes: Nasdaq down 0.97%, S&P down 0.09%, Dow up 0.32%. (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on...
LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
