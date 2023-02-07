Read full article on original website
Solaredge Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.56 a share - Earnings Preview
* Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Herzliya Israel-based company is expected to report a 59.3% increase in revenue to $879.235 million from $551.92 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855.00 million and $885.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc is for earnings of $1.56 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 24 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc is $370, above its last closing price of $300.71. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD115 million and USD135 million.The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between USD27% and USD30%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.42 1.44 0.91 Missed -36.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.38 1.39 0.95 Missed -31.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.27 1.20 Missed -5.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.31 1.10 Missed -16.3 Sep. 1.38 1.36 1.45 Beat 6.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.14 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.4 Mar. 31 2021 1.02 0.99 0.98 Missed -1.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.98 Beat 13.3 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Ternium SA expected to post earnings of 29cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Ternium SA is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Luxembourg Luxembourg-based company is expected to report a 12.7% decrease in revenue to $3.781 billion from $4.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Ternium SA is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Ternium SA is $43, above its last closing price of $37.95. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.64 1.86 0.78 Missed -58 Jun. 30 2022 3.58 3.59 4.07 Beat 13.5 Mar. 31 2022 2.93 3.29 3.95 Beat 20.2 Dec. 31 2021 5.09 4.99 5.08 Beat 1.9 Sep. 5.33 5.39 6.12 Beat 13.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.60 3.40 5.21 Beat 53.3 Mar. 31 2021 2.59 2.46 3.07 Beat 25.1 Dec. 31 2020 1.21 1.02 2.11 Beat 107.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 23:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Embecta Corp expected to post earnings of 52cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Embecta Corp is expected to report results on February 14. * The Franklin Lakes New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $262.9 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Embecta Corp is for earnings of 52 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Embecta Corp is $26.5, below its last closing price of $27.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.67 1.18 Beat 77.4 Jun. 30 2022 0.87 0.87 1.30 Beat 49.4 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 16:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Upstart Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 47 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The San Mateo California-based company is expected to report a 56.2% decrease in revenue to $133.591 million from $304.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125.00 million and $145.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc is for a loss of 47 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 7 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Upstart Holdings Inc is $15.5, below its last closing price of $16.31. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD67.5 million and USD78.3 million.The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of USD-35 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.24 Missed -191.4 Jun. 30 2022 -0.02 0.10 0.01 Missed -90 Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.51 0.61 Beat 19.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.89 Beat 75.1 Sep. 0.34 0.33 0.60 Beat 80.4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.25 0.25 0.62 Beat 151.9 Mar. 31 2021 0.15 0.15 0.22 Beat 47.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.07 Beat 311.8 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>: Profits of $1.62 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 03:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PerkinElmer Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.62 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.21 to $1.69 per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.65 and $1.67 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", three "Buy", eight "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.05 percent from $1.62. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.69 to a low of $1.21. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $160.71. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $1.04 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.62 per share implies a loss of 36.60 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $2.56 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.46 1.51 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.02 2.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.08 2.41 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.19 2.56 Beat
Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
* Rezolute Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 26 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 32 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Rezolute Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 26 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 7.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rezolute Inc shares had risen by 32.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $13.56 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rezolute Inc is $9.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."
Rezolute Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
* REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICE OF DEFICIENCY FROM NASDAQ RESULTING FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEPARTURE OF DIRECTOR
Ree Automotive Ltd. Announces Receipt Of Notice Of Deficiency From Nasdaq Resulting From Previously Announced Departure Of Director
* DECLARED A 1H23 FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 AU CENTS PER SHARE. * POSITIVE START TO 2H23, WITH DRILLING ACTIVITIES AND SENSORS ON HIRE RESUMING AT A FASTER RATE IN JAN VERSUS PCP. * SUPPLY CHAIN PRESSURES CONTINUE TO EASE FOR IMDEX
Imdex Declares 1H23 Fully Franked Interim Dividend Of 1.5 AU Cents Per Share
* AEMETIS: AGENT, BUYER TO WAIVE ABGL'S NON-COMPLIANCE WITH REQUIREMENT OF SERIES A PREFERRED ABGL UNITS BE REDEEMED BY DEC 31, 2022 FOR $116 MILLION. * AEMETIS INC - ON FEB 6, 2023, AEMETIS BIOGAS LLC, PROTAIR-X AMERICAS, ENTERED SECOND WAIVER, AMENDMENT TO SERIES A PREFERRED UNIT PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED DEC 20, 2018
Aemetis Inc - Aemetis Biogas Llc, Protair-X Americas, Entered Second Waiver, Amendment To Series A Preferred Unit Purchase Agreement
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 203,990 DINARS VERSUS LOSS 501,718 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 13.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO
Jordan's National Steel Industry FY Loss Narrows
* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX 238,325 DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 956,746 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 2.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 164,016 DINARS YEAR AGO
United Financial Investments Posts FY Income
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FUNDING WILL BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL AFTER THE SIGNING OF MASS PRODUCTION CONTRACT WITH SONO MOTORS HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND TO PAY DOWN THE COMPANY'S DEBT TO RIVERFORT
Valoe Agrees EUR 5 Mln Financial Arrangement With Winance
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION
Stelar Metals Seeks Trading Halt
* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 8.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 85%
Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Falls
* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 8.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 85% Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
