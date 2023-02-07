Read full article on original website
MC Shan Slams Public Enemy, Salt-n-Pepa, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Slick Rick For Grammys Appearance
On Thursday (February 9), the Juice Crew alum re-shared the throwback photo of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Public Enemy, Salt-n-Pepa, Slick Rick and Kid-n-Play to Instagram and wasn’t exactly in a celebratory mood. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards featured a special segment celebrating 50 years of...
Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of JAY-Z If Rapper Was Alive According To Big Gipp
The conversation was sparked after the Goodie Mob co-founder was asked about Billboard and Vibe’s controversial “greatest rappers of all time” list, which had JAY-Z at No. 1 and 2Pac at No. 4. Big Gipp recently sat down for an interview with the Art of Dialogue and...
Rihanna won’t be paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show due to long standing rule
Rihanna is set to grace the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl's Halftime Show. After several years of turning down the gig at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 'Umbrella' singer finally agreed to get on board. And, despite 200 million people expected to tune in...
Roseanne Barr Shoots Her Shot At A$AP Rocky: “Call Me When You Get Tired Of Rihanna”
Meanwhile, Rihanna is busy gearing up for one of the biggest performances of her life—Super Bowl LVII. The Big Game goes down on Sunday (February 12) with the Fenty founder taking the stage for the prestigious halftime show. Embattled comedian Roseanne Barr has been laying low since getting the...
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Blueface Mad At Chrisean Rock Over Rick Ross Pic; Leaks Recordings Of Her Dissing Friends
Blueface clashed online with Chrisean Rock after she posed for a photo with Rick Ross, leading the rapper to expose Rock in secret videos. The drama surrounding Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues as the turbulent couple clashed on social media once again Sunday evening. As fans of the pair have...
50 Cent Blasts Grammys on ‘Non-English Speaking’ Captions During Bad Bunny’s Performance
Queens rapper says the Grammys should have spent money on close caption, especially since the “Después de la Playa” artist is the hottest star out. Rapper 50 is upset about the lack of intentional inclusion and diversity the Recording Academy had in this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
Starz Actors Lil Meech & Michael Rainey Jr. Clash Online
The rivalry between ‘BMF’ and ‘Power’ rages on. There appears to be a civil war brewing among the Starz network family. Power Book II: Ghost actor Michael Rainey Jr. and BMF actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. took shots at each other on social media.
The AllHipHop Pre-Grammy Party
AllHipHop’s Grammy Party was super-lit, out in Hollywood. Check out some of the pictures of the people that made the moment memorable. The Grammys were exceptional this year. For the first time, the Recording Academy celebrated and recognized Hip-Hop as a culture in a full-blown 14-minute extravaganza. The parties were also lit, all over the city of Los Angeles. No different, AllHipHop hosted a great party at Hollywood’s Third Base that brought out a host of fans, influencers, kings, queens and celebs.
Kodak Black Sued For 2022 Super Bowl After-Party Shooting In LA
Justin Bieber is also named in the lawsuit. As Super Bowl LVII gears up and people debate over who is going to win, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, remnants from last year’s big dance are still popping up in Kodak Black’s life. TMZ reports both...
Method Man Links With Battle Rapper Cortez On New ‘Training Day’ Song
Staten Island and Brooklyn link up for new video. Rapper Method Man teams up with veteran battle rapper Cortez on a hot new track off his new project. Tical has been dropping music for the streets, teaming up with newer and underground artists to keep that raw sound that fans have come to know him and his brothers from the Wu-Tang Clan for.
EXCLUSIVE: De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Has Died At 54
Details are scarce. This is a developing story. De La Soul legend Trugoy The Dove, also known as Dave or Dave Jolicoeur, has died his team confirmed to AllHipHop. He was 54. Details are scarce, but Trugoy has been struggling with his health over the past few years. In 2018, Trugoy opened up about his battle with congestive heart failure in an Instagram video and admitted he was struggling with being sidelined.
Kodak Black’s Next Big Move: Rapper Is Opening A Restaurant
Rap star Kodak Black is putting his money into real estate and is launching his own restaurant. Read more about the big deal!. Kodak Black, the rapper known for his fiery lyrics and controversial persona, has left his troubled past behind as he ventures into a new chapter in his life.
EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug To Put Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles On The Witness Stand
The jury selection process for Young Thug’s trial began in early January, but as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Judge Ural Glanville said jury selection will take months. Young Thug remains behind bars awaiting trial on a slew of RICO charges. In the meantime, jury selection is underway but expected...
Yelawolf Gets Emotional After Bam Margera Gifts Him One Of Elvis’s Rings
On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. Yelawolf was understandably moved after Bam Margera gifted him one of Elvis’s rings recently. Margera and Yelawolf both come from a skateboarding background and have been friends for years. On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. As he noted, Priscilla Presley generously gave Margera both the ring and one of Elvis’ robes while they were together in Los Angeles.
