Yelawolf was understandably moved after Bam Margera gifted him one of Elvis's rings recently. Margera and Yelawolf both come from a skateboarding background and have been friends for years. On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. As he noted, Priscilla Presley generously gave Margera both the ring and one of Elvis' robes while they were together in Los Angeles.

