Florida State

Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Starz Actors Lil Meech & Michael Rainey Jr. Clash Online

The rivalry between ‘BMF’ and ‘Power’ rages on. There appears to be a civil war brewing among the Starz network family. Power Book II: Ghost actor Michael Rainey Jr. and BMF actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. took shots at each other on social media.
The AllHipHop Pre-Grammy Party

AllHipHop’s Grammy Party was super-lit, out in Hollywood. Check out some of the pictures of the people that made the moment memorable. The Grammys were exceptional this year. For the first time, the Recording Academy celebrated and recognized Hip-Hop as a culture in a full-blown 14-minute extravaganza. The parties were also lit, all over the city of Los Angeles. No different, AllHipHop hosted a great party at Hollywood’s Third Base that brought out a host of fans, influencers, kings, queens and celebs.
Method Man Links With Battle Rapper Cortez On New ‘Training Day’ Song

Staten Island and Brooklyn link up for new video. Rapper Method Man teams up with veteran battle rapper Cortez on a hot new track off his new project. Tical has been dropping music for the streets, teaming up with newer and underground artists to keep that raw sound that fans have come to know him and his brothers from the Wu-Tang Clan for.
EXCLUSIVE: De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Has Died At 54

Details are scarce. This is a developing story. De La Soul legend Trugoy The Dove, also known as Dave or Dave Jolicoeur, has died his team confirmed to AllHipHop. He was 54. Details are scarce, but Trugoy has been struggling with his health over the past few years. In 2018, Trugoy opened up about his battle with congestive heart failure in an Instagram video and admitted he was struggling with being sidelined.
Kodak Black’s Next Big Move: Rapper Is Opening A Restaurant

Rap star Kodak Black is putting his money into real estate and is launching his own restaurant. Read more about the big deal!. Kodak Black, the rapper known for his fiery lyrics and controversial persona, has left his troubled past behind as he ventures into a new chapter in his life.
EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug To Put Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles On The Witness Stand

The jury selection process for Young Thug’s trial began in early January, but as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Judge Ural Glanville said jury selection will take months. Young Thug remains behind bars awaiting trial on a slew of RICO charges. In the meantime, jury selection is underway but expected...
Yelawolf Gets Emotional After Bam Margera Gifts Him One Of Elvis’s Rings

On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. Yelawolf was understandably moved after Bam Margera gifted him one of Elvis’s rings recently. Margera and Yelawolf both come from a skateboarding background and have been friends for years. On Saturday (February 11), the former Shady Records signee shared a photo of the ring to his Instagram account, explaining how it happened. As he noted, Priscilla Presley generously gave Margera both the ring and one of Elvis’ robes while they were together in Los Angeles.

