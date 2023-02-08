Mead girls win second consecutive Greater Spokane League title; Gonzaga Prep boys hold off Panthers

Read full article on original website
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of WomanMia CarlsonSpokane, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Backup Ryan Jackson gives Gonzaga Prep a second-half boost in first-round district win over Hanford; G-prep girls fall to Chiawana
Gonzaga Prep came into the boys District 8 4A tournament as the No. 1 seed. On Friday, in its first-round game against seventh-seeded Hanford, the Bullpups led the entire way but found themselves in an eight-point game midway through the third quarter. Backup junior guard Ryan Jackson hit a big...
Eastern Washington continues 'amazing' winning streak at rival Idaho
When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Idaho last met, each was beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. Eastern beat Idaho 95-74 and won the next three games over that span – part of the Eagles’ 14 -game winning streak, the longest active one in Division I – and the Vandals won two of their next three in what was one of their best stretches of the season.
thepacifican.com
Men’s Basketball: UOP vs Gonzaga
There was some intense action in the Alex Spanos Center for the Men’s Basketball showdown against the #6 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tigers led most of the first half shooting 48% in field goals and 67% in 3-pointers. With the score tied 45-45 at half, the Tyges had the crowd on their feet. The Bulldogs eventually retook the lead, ending the game 99-90.
Gonzaga flirts with century mark, makes up ground in WCC play with 99-81 win over San Francisco
The Zags will use all the practice time available to them between now and the end of the regular season to tighten up screws on defense and make sure they avoid any untimely lapses once the calendar flips to March. On offense, Gonzaga has looked postseason-ready for at least a...
Gonzaga rewind: Examining WCC tiebreaker scenarios, Hunter Sallis' play against USF and Drew Timme's first half
Gonzaga celebrated Dan Dickau’s jersey number in a pregame ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. The Bulldogs celebrated another offensive masterpiece in a convincing 99-81 victory over San Francisco. Less than an hour after the action finished in Spokane, Gonzaga’s fanbase had another reason to celebrate. Three...
Recap and highlights: 16th-ranked Gonzaga rolls San Francisco 99-81, as Dan Dickau is honored
It's rare for Gonzaga to lose back-to-back games. The Bulldogs showed why on Thursday, opening up an early double-digit lead and cruising to a 99-81 win over San Francisco at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga hasn't lose consecutive games since 2018 and coming off an overtime defeat at Saint Mary's...
Dan Dickau has Gonzaga basketball jersey retired into rafters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Gonzaga and NBA point guard Dan Dickau became the fifth player in Zags' history Thursday to see his basketball jersey retired into the rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center. Dickau, the school’s first Associated Press All-American first-teamer who had one of the best two-year ...
Wichita Eagle
Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?
After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
It’s unequivocally one of the most important plays made by a Gonzaga basketball player, even if there’s no official documentation. Before Casey Calvary’s tip-in, Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater, a simple assist from Richie Frahm helped change the course of program history. It...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78
People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
KXLY
Farnham Flatbread Fundraiser returning to Davenport Tower this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to enjoy a nice flatbread in downtown Spokane and help raise money for cancer relief?. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Sean Farnham is returning to the Davenport Tower this Friday to serve the "Farnham Flatbread."
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
Winter Storm Warning expires for Cascades
SEATTLE — A frontal system that moved through western Washington Tuesday brought lowland rain showers and gusty winds and led to heavy mountain snow into Wednesday morning. The biggest impact was on the mountain passes where over a foot of snow was expected to fall for Stevens Pass. Even heavier snow was expected for the northern Washington Cascades.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
