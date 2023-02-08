ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Mead girls win second consecutive Greater Spokane League title; Gonzaga Prep boys hold off Panthers

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington continues 'amazing' winning streak at rival Idaho

When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Idaho last met, each was beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. Eastern beat Idaho 95-74 and won the next three games over that span – part of the Eagles’ 14 -game winning streak, the longest active one in Division I – and the Vandals won two of their next three in what was one of their best stretches of the season.
CHENEY, WA
thepacifican.com

Men’s Basketball: UOP vs Gonzaga

There was some intense action in the Alex Spanos Center for the Men’s Basketball showdown against the #6 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tigers led most of the first half shooting 48% in field goals and 67% in 3-pointers. With the score tied 45-45 at half, the Tyges had the crowd on their feet. The Bulldogs eventually retook the lead, ending the game 99-90.
SPOKANE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?

After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
SPOKANE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78

People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Winter Storm Warning expires for Cascades

SEATTLE — A frontal system that moved through western Washington Tuesday brought lowland rain showers and gusty winds and led to heavy mountain snow into Wednesday morning. The biggest impact was on the mountain passes where over a foot of snow was expected to fall for Stevens Pass. Even heavier snow was expected for the northern Washington Cascades.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy