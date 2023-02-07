Read full article on original website
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
atptour.com
Home & Dry: Isner Rides Serve, Adrenaline Into Dallas Final
John Isner advanced to his 31st ATP Tour final on Saturday at the Dallas Open, but this one is extra special. With family and friends in the stands, the 37-year-old moved within one victory of the title at the ATP 250 event in his home city. The fifth seed won...
atptour.com
Wu Becomes First Chinese Man To Reach ATP Tour Final With Fritz Upset In Dallas
The fast-rising Wu Yibing scored the biggest win of his blossoming career on Saturday at the Dallas Open. In addition to the personal milestone of his first Top 10 victory against Taylor Fritz, the 23-year-old became the first Chinese man to reach an ATP Tour final in the Open Era.
atptour.com
Murray/Venus Rally In Dallas For First Team Title
Jamie Murray and Michael Venus began their partnership this year. On Sunday, they stepped into the winners' circle together for the first time. The top seeds rallied past second seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 to win the Dallas Open for their first title as a team.
atptour.com
Shelton Meets Giron, Paul & Isner Could Collide In Delray Beach
Alcaraz to face Fognini or Djere on ATP Tour return in Buenos Aires. Seeded for the first time at an ATP Tour event, #NextGenATP American Ben Shelton will not be guaranteed all the home support when he steps out for his first-round clash at next week’s Delray Beach Open.
atptour.com
Isner Wins Milestone 500th Tie-break, Extending Record
Playing in his own backyard at the Dallas Open, John Isner made ATP Tour history by becoming the first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks. The milestone moment came in Friday's quarter-finals, during a 7-6(8), 7-5 win for the American against Emilio Gomez. He had to work hard for No. 500, saving a set point at 6/7 with a second-serve ace down the T before converting on his third set point of the tie-break.
atptour.com
The Tour: ATP Stars Make 2023 Predictions
Novak Djokovic proved once again that he is the master of Melbourne when he won his 10th Australian Open title last month. While the Serbian said he was far from confident in his title chances at times due to his hamstring tear, several of his ATP Tour colleagues had no problem correctly picking him to reclaim the crown at the year's first Grand Slam.
atptour.com
Matos/Vega Hernandez Save MP In Cordoba QF Win
Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez were one of two teams to win Match Tie-breaks in Friday's quarter-finals at the Cordoba Open. The Brazilian-Spanish team defeated Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, saving a match point at in the Match Tie-break 9/10 before clinching victory on their third match point. They will meet third-seeded Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the semis after the home hopes saved a match point of their own in a Thursday quarter-final win.
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Tsitsipas, Alcaraz & Fritz Lead Rotterdam, Buenos Aires & Delray Beach Fields
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. A three-tournament week on the ATP Tour sees a host of Top 10 stars in action across three continents. Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to the ABN AMRO Open, an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, while Taylor...
atptour.com
First-Time Winner Spotlight: Wu Yibing
Wu Yibing made history on Sunday when he triumphed in a three tie-break Dallas Open final against John Isner to become the first Chinese ATP Tour titlist. After Wu earned the biggest victory of his career, the 23-year-old spoke to ATPTour.com about the importance of his win back home, overcoming injuries, why he loves Kevin Durant, cooking and more.
atptour.com
Gonzalez/Molteni Win Home Title In Cordoba
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni lost a set in their opening match of the Cordoba Open. But the Argentines did not lose another from there, surging through the rest of the tournament to capture the ATP 250 trophy. Gonzalez and Molteni defeated Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 6-4...
atptour.com
Coria, Baez Set All-Argentine Final In Cordoba
ATP 250 championship match will be pair's maiden tour-level meeting. Argentine Federico Coria advanced to his second tour-level final on Saturday when he battled past Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 7-6(2) at the Cordoba Open. Competing on home soil, the sixth seed continued his impressive week as he outlasted defending champion...
atptour.com
Moment In Time: Felix Reflects On Rotterdam Triumph
When Felix Auger-Aliassime steps onto court at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam this week, he will be returning to the scene of his first ATP Tour title triumph. The Canadian arrived at the ATP 500 event in 2022 in confident mood after reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Determined to have a positive week, Auger-Aliassime quickly found his range in the Netherlands.
atptour.com
Sinner Soars Into Montpellier Final
Jannik Sinner reached his eighth tour-level final and the first of the season on Saturday when he defeated #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils 7-5, 6-2 at the Open Sud de France - Montpellier. In a hard-fought clash, the second seed saved two set points on serve at 4-5 in the first...
atptour.com
Haase/Middelkoop Triumph In Montpellier
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop captured their first title of the season on Sunday when they lifted the trophy at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. The Dutchmen defeated wild cards Maxime Cressy and Albano Olivetti 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6 in the final of the ATP 250 for their fifth tour-level crown as a team. The fourth seeds lost a set in three of their four matches, but emerged victorious in France.
