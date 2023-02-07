Read full article on original website
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
What Are Cluster C Personality Disorders?
Personality disorders are mental health conditions characterized by changes in a person’s mood, behavior, and thinking patterns. Read on to learn about Cluster C personality disorder types, how to identify if you might have one, and how it can be treated. Overview of Personality Disorder Clusters. According to the...
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
The 8 traits that can help you identify a narcissist, according to experts
Like "psycho" and "sociopath," the term "narcissist" gets thrown around a lot, typically as a casual, insulting diagnosis. Despite this, the term has a clear clear clinical definition. Celebrities ranging from former president Donald Trump to pop star Kanye West have been described as narcissists, both in media and by their friends and family. Mass public reactions to events like the war in Ukraine have been characterized as narcissistic; individuals who are attracted to other narcissists, such as cult leaders, have been categorized as having "narcissism by proxy."
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
Opinion: There are Many Reasons a Narcissist Stops Talking to You. Do You Know the Main Reason?
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
The Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s is a journey. Each of this disease’s seven stages is a new world of experiences and questions. To help guide people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and loved ones through the tumultuous experience of Alzheimer’s disease, the Being Patient editorial team — with input from the field’s leading scientific experts — has developed an interactive guide to answer pressing questions about each of the seven distinct stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
What to Know if Your Doctor Put You on Statins to Lower Cholesterol
Answers to five questions about this common treatment for lowering cholesterol
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Opinion: Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
Identifying Narcissistic Abuse
After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
