Upstart Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 47 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The San Mateo California-based company is expected to report a 56.2% decrease in revenue to $133.591 million from $304.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125.00 million and $145.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc is for a loss of 47 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 7 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Upstart Holdings Inc is $15.5, below its last closing price of $16.31. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD67.5 million and USD78.3 million.The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of USD-35 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.24 Missed -191.4 Jun. 30 2022 -0.02 0.10 0.01 Missed -90 Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.51 0.61 Beat 19.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.89 Beat 75.1 Sep. 0.34 0.33 0.60 Beat 80.4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.25 0.25 0.62 Beat 151.9 Mar. 31 2021 0.15 0.15 0.22 Beat 47.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.07 Beat 311.8 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd expected to post earnings of $2.35 a share - Earnings Preview
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Tel Aviv-yafo Israel-based company is expected to report a 6.2% increase in revenue to $635.969 million from $599.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $608.00 million and $658.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is for earnings of $2.35 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $2.22 and $2.42 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is $140, above its last closing price of $127.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.67 1.77 Beat 5.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.62 1.64 Beat 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 1.55 1.54 1.58 Beat 2.4 Dec. 31 2021 2.14 2.12 2.25 Beat 6.1 Sep. 1.61 1.60 1.65 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.57 1.56 1.61 Beat 3.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.50 1.50 1.54 Beat 3 Dec. 31 2020 2.12 2.11 2.17 Beat 2.9 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 14:21 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Af Gruppen Initiates Share Buyback Program
* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 200,000 SHARES AND WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITIONS OF OWN SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 30,000,000. * PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 13 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN MARCH 10, 2023. * DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE...
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
Ouster Inc <OUST.N>: A loss of 18 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:12 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Ouster Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -18 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -24 cents to a loss of -12 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the electronic equipment & parts peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -18 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -12 cents to a low of -24 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $3.1. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $15.84 million from $11.85 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -18 cents per share implies a loss of 14.13 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.17 -0.20 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.18 -0.16 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.16 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:12 a.m..
Apex Mining Co Says On Dec 2 Approved Acquisition Of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp
* ON 2 DEC 2022 APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ASIA ALLIANCE MINING RESOURCES CORPORATION. * TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS US$81.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>: Profits of $1.62 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 03:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PerkinElmer Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.62 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.21 to $1.69 per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.65 and $1.67 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", three "Buy", eight "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.05 percent from $1.62. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.69 to a low of $1.21. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $160.71. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $1.04 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.62 per share implies a loss of 36.60 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $2.56 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.46 1.51 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.02 2.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.08 2.41 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.19 2.56 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:37 p.m..
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
ARC Resources Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* ARC Resources Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$1.18 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 83 cents per share. * Revenue rose 21.7% to C$2.15 billion from a year ago. * ARC Resources Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was C$1.18. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * ARC Resources Ltd shares had fallen by 16.5% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$741 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for ARC Resources Ltd is C$23.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 11:28 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.48 1.39 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.45 1.68 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.45 1.61 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.13 1.10 Missed.
Embecta Corp expected to post earnings of 52cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Embecta Corp is expected to report results on February 14. * The Franklin Lakes New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $262.9 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Embecta Corp is for earnings of 52 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Embecta Corp is $26.5, below its last closing price of $27.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.67 1.18 Beat 77.4 Jun. 30 2022 0.87 0.87 1.30 Beat 49.4 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 16:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Solaredge Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.56 a share - Earnings Preview
* Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Herzliya Israel-based company is expected to report a 59.3% increase in revenue to $879.235 million from $551.92 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855.00 million and $885.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc is for earnings of $1.56 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 24 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc is $370, above its last closing price of $300.71. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD115 million and USD135 million.The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between USD27% and USD30%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.42 1.44 0.91 Missed -36.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.38 1.39 0.95 Missed -31.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.27 1.20 Missed -5.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.31 1.10 Missed -16.3 Sep. 1.38 1.36 1.45 Beat 6.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.14 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.4 Mar. 31 2021 1.02 0.99 0.98 Missed -1.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.98 Beat 13.3 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
United Financial Investments Posts FY Income
* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX 238,325 DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 956,746 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 2.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 164,016 DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Fitch Revises Turkmenistan's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES TURKMENISTAN'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+'. * FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON TURKMENISTAN'S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE AND AFFIRMED IDR AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ].
LIVE MARKETS-Will companies lower prices?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WILL COMPANIES LOWER PRICES? (1206 GMT) Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased.
Valoe Agrees EUR 5 Mln Financial Arrangement With Winance
* FUNDING WILL BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL AFTER THE SIGNING OF MASS PRODUCTION CONTRACT WITH SONO MOTORS HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND TO PAY DOWN THE COMPANY'S DEBT TO RIVERFORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
