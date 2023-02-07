10 February 2023 03:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PerkinElmer Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.62​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.21 to ​$1.69 per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.65 and $1.67 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", three "Buy", eight "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.05 percent from $1.62. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.69 to a low of $1.21. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $160.71. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $1.04 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.62 per share implies a loss of 36.60 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $2.56 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.46 1.51 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.02 2.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.08 2.41 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.19 2.56 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:37 p.m..

2 DAYS AGO