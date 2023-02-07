• Wells Aluminum, Inc., a subsidiary of Revere Copper and Brass, Inc., this week signed contracts that will bring an aluminum fabricating facility to Cassville. Recognized as one of the leaders in the industry, Wells operates plants Monett. Indiana, Michigan and South Carolina. Signing of the contracts completed three weeks of negotiations between the company and local interests, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Development Corp. The plant, which will be located on recently acquired IDC property on West 11th Street is scheduled to begin operations in April, says L. C. Laderer, president of Wells Aluminum, Inc.

