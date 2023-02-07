Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonPineville, MO
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Four McDonald County Mustangs sign to compete at the next level
ANDERSON, Mo. — As a high school athlete, it’s a special day when you can finally sign on the dotted line to your school of choice to continue your athletic career. Wednesday morning at McDonald County High School, four athletes made it official as they signed to compete at the college level. Those athletes included […]
cassville-democrat.com
Cassville grad takes up rugby at Drury
Not many athletes can pick up a sport at the collegiate level and thrive at it, but that is exactly what one Cassville graduate is doing at Drury on the women’s rugby team. Alexis Mann, a 2020 graduate, is a former multi-sport athlete for the Lady Wildcats and now captains the Lady Panthers on the pitch.
cassville-democrat.com
CORRECTIONS
In the Feb. 12 edition, Cassville Athletic Director Doug Martin was quoted in the Lance Parnell hiring story as saying, “We’ve continued to make improvements to the facilities, and Lance will not get to have a part of that.” Martin should have been quoted saying “Lance will now get to have a part of that.” The Cassville Democrat corrects factual errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please email Publisher Kyle Troutman at ktroutman@cassville-democrat.com.
cassville-democrat.com
Johnnie Lee “John” Lowe
Johnnie Lee “John” Lowe, 73, of Cassville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born May 17, 1949 in Cassville, the son of William H. and Wilma L. (Darity) Lowe, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Dwaine...
cassville-democrat.com
Richard Lee “Dick” Fielding
Richard Lee “Dick” Fielding, 67, of Washburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. He was born Aug. 26, 1955, in Cassville, the son of James Arthur ìArtî and Naomi Myrtle (Stewart) Fielding. Preceding him in death was his father,...
cassville-democrat.com
Raymond Ash
Raymond Ash, 92, of Garfield, Ark., passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born March 18, 1930, in Clantonville, Ark., the son of Lee and Rosa (Roller) Ash, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his wife Rachel Burns; one daughter, Lea...
cassville-democrat.com
Through the Years, Feb. 8
• Wells Aluminum, Inc., a subsidiary of Revere Copper and Brass, Inc., this week signed contracts that will bring an aluminum fabricating facility to Cassville. Recognized as one of the leaders in the industry, Wells operates plants Monett. Indiana, Michigan and South Carolina. Signing of the contracts completed three weeks of negotiations between the company and local interests, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Development Corp. The plant, which will be located on recently acquired IDC property on West 11th Street is scheduled to begin operations in April, says L. C. Laderer, president of Wells Aluminum, Inc.
cassville-democrat.com
Laverna Pearl (Smith) Williamson
Laverna Pearl (Smith) Williamson, 79, of Hollister, MO, departed this earth on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in her home. In her final hours, she was surrounded by her husband and children. Laverna was born on June 23, 1943, to Milford Laverne Smith and Mayme Pearl (HolmesWeathers) Smith in Washburn, MO....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
cassville-democrat.com
Fertilizer concerns grow
Landowners in Barry and surrounding counties are beginning to take note of wastewater residuals being land-applied as free fertilizer in Barry and surrounding southwest Missouri counties. Many have expressed concerns, both to the Cassville Democrat and to Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky, who also raises livestock on his farm east...
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
cassville-democrat.com
City seeks to clean up Hall Theatre
It has been 11 months since a fire tore through the former Hall Theatre on the Cassville courthouse square, and the city of Cassville is seeking to utilize a state cleanup program before demolishing the building and creating a parking lot. Steve Walensky, Cassville city administrator, said the city has...
kuaf.com
Historian Documents Demise of Embattled Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad
Route of the new Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad illustrated in this promotional 1912 timetable. The highly anticipated Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad, constructed in the early 20th century, provided shipping and passenger railway access for the first time to isolated Ozark Mountain communities such as Eureka Springs, terminating in Helena on the Arkansas Delta. But as historian Kenneth Barnes reveals, the promising railway — plagued by infrastructure failures, labor strikes and deadly anti-union mob violence incited by the Ku Klux Klan — was abandoned after four decades of operation. Barnes is authoring a book on the fraught history of the M&NA, to be published by the University of Arkansas Press.
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
