Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Donnie Houston is the MC of H-Town’s hip-hop history

HOUSTON – One night in August 1973, an artist named DJ Kool Herc set down two vinyl disks, scratching them in a way that sounded unusual at the time. He could not have guessed what impact that one moment would ultimately have on music. Since then, other artists from...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Derrick is back! See his celebrity guest co-host for the week, Reagan Bregman!

HOUSTON – Derrick Shore is back in Studio B! His celebrity guest co-host was HL’s favorite friend, Reagan Bregman! Bregman has been a guest on Houston Life several times. We’ve celebrated her engagement, the wedding, Knox’s birth and the big World Series win. Today she joined Derrick as the latest celebrity guest co-host. Plus, she shared a spicy secret, exclusively on Houston Life!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

It’s bead and umbrella time!

I’m forecasting literally thousands of umbrellas tonight as Mardi Gras begins! See photo above!!. This afternoon, The George Mitchell Award will honor Rudy and Donna Teichman for their long-standing support of Galveston’s Mardi Gras and original role back in the 1980s using their tug boats to bring over the first floats from New Orleans. A Family Gras procession follows and tonight at 8:30 p.m. the big Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade holds forth! A big congrats to the Teichman family including my friend, Brian Teichman!
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence

Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage

Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...
Click2Houston.com

2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024

The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

SPARTAN SUPREMACY: No. 1 Seven Lakes locked in for title pursuit

Seven Lakes basketball, once again, flexed its utter dominance to claim another seemingly inevitable playoff berth. No shocker there. Picking up right where they left off from last year, the Spartans have eclipsed their competition throughout this season (30-4), comfortably winning a second-consecutive District 19-6A title with an undefeated 15-0 current district record. As of right now, Seven Lakes is the No. 1 ranked team in Houston, as well as the No. 20 team in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
HOUSTON, TX

