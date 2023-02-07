Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Donnie Houston is the MC of H-Town’s hip-hop history
HOUSTON – One night in August 1973, an artist named DJ Kool Herc set down two vinyl disks, scratching them in a way that sounded unusual at the time. He could not have guessed what impact that one moment would ultimately have on music. Since then, other artists from...
Click2Houston.com
Derrick is back! See his celebrity guest co-host for the week, Reagan Bregman!
HOUSTON – Derrick Shore is back in Studio B! His celebrity guest co-host was HL’s favorite friend, Reagan Bregman! Bregman has been a guest on Houston Life several times. We’ve celebrated her engagement, the wedding, Knox’s birth and the big World Series win. Today she joined Derrick as the latest celebrity guest co-host. Plus, she shared a spicy secret, exclusively on Houston Life!
Click2Houston.com
It’s bead and umbrella time!
I’m forecasting literally thousands of umbrellas tonight as Mardi Gras begins! See photo above!!. This afternoon, The George Mitchell Award will honor Rudy and Donna Teichman for their long-standing support of Galveston’s Mardi Gras and original role back in the 1980s using their tug boats to bring over the first floats from New Orleans. A Family Gras procession follows and tonight at 8:30 p.m. the big Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade holds forth! A big congrats to the Teichman family including my friend, Brian Teichman!
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence
Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. A focus on...
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Click2Houston.com
Reagan Bregman announces Breggy Bomb products are coming to El Tiempo’s menu
Houston – There was queso, brisket, BBQ sauce, and margaritas on Houston Life Thursday. Why? Because Reagan Bregman exclusively shared on Houston Life Breggy Bomb Foods is teaming up with El Tiempo. Soon you’ll be able to find their products on the menu. Some of the additions include...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Katy estate on market for $2.8M is grand -- and so is the chicken coop
KATY, Texas – There’s a home on the market for $2.8 million with a lot of house and a lot of land, but it’s not the human areas that we’re eyeing solely -- it’s the ones for the happy chickens out back. However, let’s start...
Click2Houston.com
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage
Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...
Click2Houston.com
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
Click2Houston.com
2nd annual HBCU All-Star game to be held at Texas Southern University
HOUSTON – HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced that the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena on Sunday, April 2. The basketball game will feature the best talent from the...
Click2Houston.com
Passenger killed in west Houston crash after driver slams into tree during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman died in a crash when the vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tree in west Houston Thursday night, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:41 p.m. According...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE’s Houston Hot 100 1.0 for the Class of 2024
The recruiting game never stops, especially in this college football climate. For over a decade, VYPE has dropped it's Hot 100 Recruits for the next season. With National Signing Day over and Junior Days underway, it's time to unveil the next collection of college prospects. The Class of 2024 is...
Click2Houston.com
SPARTAN SUPREMACY: No. 1 Seven Lakes locked in for title pursuit
Seven Lakes basketball, once again, flexed its utter dominance to claim another seemingly inevitable playoff berth. No shocker there. Picking up right where they left off from last year, the Spartans have eclipsed their competition throughout this season (30-4), comfortably winning a second-consecutive District 19-6A title with an undefeated 15-0 current district record. As of right now, Seven Lakes is the No. 1 ranked team in Houston, as well as the No. 20 team in the state of Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Brave girl, 12, takes care of baby brother after mother leaves them home alone for several weeks, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A mother is on the run after police say she left her two young children home alone for several weeks at their Montgomery County home while she was in a different state. Residents who live in the Tavola community were heartbroken. “I can’t hardly comprehend...
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces major expansion of jail competency to cut backlog
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce jail population. The program was approved by Harris County Commissioners Court last week. According to a news release, the program will also double the number of...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
Click2Houston.com
Gas leak capped after prompting emergency response in Sugar Land, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Centerpoint Energy gas leak prompted an emergency response and road closure on Saturday afternoon in Sugar Land. According to officials, the gas leak shut down the road in the 1500 block of David Searles Drive for hours. It was said to have been capped...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
Click2Houston.com
Clara Harris, Friendswood dentist infamously known for fatally running over husband, now off parole
GATESVILLE, Texas – Clara Harris, a Friendswood woman who was released from jail five years ago after serving 15 years for killing her husband, is now off parole, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials. Harris, now 65, was completely freed from state monitoring on Feb. 10. “Her...
