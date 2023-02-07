ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Prince George’s County officials say Blue Line Corridor is about community investment, not football

Former Gov. Larry Hogan announces the Blue Line Corridor on April 13, 2022. (Steve Kwak/Maryland GovPics) Although Prince George’s County’s Blue Line Corridor Project has long been touted as a sales pitch for a potential new Washington Commanders stadium near FedEx Field, county officials are emphasizing that the project’s purpose is to provide an overdue investment in the community — regardless of the Commanders’ future in the county.
Review: Jeff Draco shines at 9:30 club with a 2000s west coast vibe

Jeff Draco opens for The Crystal Casino Band at 9:30 Club on Feb. 9, 2023. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) In a retro combination of dreamy pop and beach rock, Jeff Draco breathes easy-going, Southern California air into his borderline indie melodies. This refreshing and euphoric fusion transports listeners to the 2008 era of pout music with a positive twist that leaves fans feeling like they’re one of Draco’s friends.
