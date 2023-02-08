Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: Up to $1,000 Direct Relief Payments Released This Month, Get Your Share Now!
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, and essential workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, keeping the state running despite the challenges. Connecticut recently showed its gratitude to these heroes by releasing direct relief payments of up to $1,000 to over 150,000 workers. The payments are a token of appreciation for the essential workers who stepped up during the pandemic and kept the state’s grocery stores, hospitals, and communities functioning.
Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream
Gov. Lamont in his budget proposes replacing a CT Lottery revenue stream for free community college with an annual appropriation. The post Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
Real Deal: Connecticut rent rates see slight decrease while new fund aims to help fight eviction
The state just rolled out a new fund that will help renters who are on the verge of eviction.
Tax Cuts, Housing Headline Lamont Budget
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a two-year budget that includes nearly $500 million of tax cuts and a boost to the Earned Income Tax Credit, $600 million of funding for housing programs including assistance for first time homebuyers, and funding for childcare including a bump in the business tax credit and a boost to the Care4Kids program.
Legislators unanimously pass bill to bring back free school lunches in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A bill that would bring back free school lunches for students passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate, and now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk for a signature. The funding for free school lunches is part of a bigger bill [No. 6671] to...
CHART: Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposed Connecticut income tax cut for single taxpayers
Here's a look at how Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to cut CT's state income taxes would affect single tax filers.
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
Lamont to propose $50.5B budget, more than $500M in tax relief
Gov. Ned Lamont will propose a $50.5 billion two-year budget Wednesday that would deliver the largest income tax cut in history, expand relief for working poor families and small businesses, and extend into the 2030s a savings program that has pumped billions into state reserves in just five years. The...
State lawmakers propose bill to provide $50M to Connecticut's homeless response system
This comes after the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness recently held a virtual rally calling on legislators for funding.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont delivers budget address, which includes income tax cut
Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media breaks down Governor Ned Lamont's budget address. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly on Feb. 8. Updated: 13 hours ago. Connecticut’s governor said he will present his two-year...
CT is the No. 9 least affordable state for renters, data show
A CT renter earning $21 an hour would need at least one part-time job at a similar rate to afford a moderately priced two-bedroom rental.
Homeless advocates express concerns over governor’s budget proposal
Advocates for the homeless are worried about Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's new budget proposal. They say their patchwork of nonprofit organizations has worked for too long with little to no help from the state.
Cannabis in Connecticut: Recreational and medical marijuana sales top $13.3 million in January
More than $13.3 million in adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sales were reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in January 2023.
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that ten states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut.
CT Politics: Lawmakers discuss what qualifies as ‘workforce housing’
Connecticut's state leaders deployed the term frequently this week, but what qualifies as "workforce housing?"
