Connecticut State

texasbreaking.com

Stimulus Update: Up to $1,000 Direct Relief Payments Released This Month, Get Your Share Now!

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, and essential workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, keeping the state running despite the challenges. Connecticut recently showed its gratitude to these heroes by releasing direct relief payments of up to $1,000 to over 150,000 workers. The payments are a token of appreciation for the essential workers who stepped up during the pandemic and kept the state’s grocery stores, hospitals, and communities functioning.
Edy Zoo

Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Tax Cuts, Housing Headline Lamont Budget

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a two-year budget that includes nearly $500 million of tax cuts and a boost to the Earned Income Tax Credit, $600 million of funding for housing programs including assistance for first time homebuyers, and funding for childcare including a bump in the business tax credit and a boost to the Care4Kids program.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List

(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont delivers budget address, which includes income tax cut

Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media breaks down Governor Ned Lamont's budget address. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly on Feb. 8. Updated: 13 hours ago. Connecticut’s governor said he will present his two-year...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE

