SYRACUSE - A dominant and total team effort led the way for Wawasee Tuesday night as the Warriors picked up a 58-30 win over visiting Elkhart Christian at the Hardwood Teepee. Wawasee featured two double-digit scorers in Collin Ziebarth (14 points) and Maddux Everingham (12 points) but the story of the game was the well-rounded effort from everybody involved. Out of the six other Warriors players to get onto the scoreboard, five of them (Myles Everingham, Weston Hoffert, Peyton Felger, Collin Roberson and Weston DeLong) scored at least five points.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO