2/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Wayne tops Homestead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne bested Homestead in overtime to shake up the SAC standings while 3A no. 4 West Noble fell to 3A no. 1 NorthWood in Ligonier to headline a big night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana. At Spartan Arena is was the Generals edging Homestead 66-62 in overtime. The General […]
Team Effort Leads Wawasee To Wire-To-Wire Victory
SYRACUSE - A dominant and total team effort led the way for Wawasee Tuesday night as the Warriors picked up a 58-30 win over visiting Elkhart Christian at the Hardwood Teepee. Wawasee featured two double-digit scorers in Collin Ziebarth (14 points) and Maddux Everingham (12 points) but the story of the game was the well-rounded effort from everybody involved. Out of the six other Warriors players to get onto the scoreboard, five of them (Myles Everingham, Weston Hoffert, Peyton Felger, Collin Roberson and Weston DeLong) scored at least five points.
Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
Linebacker Bodie Kahoun Sets Up Visit After Being Offered By Notre Dame
Standout two-sport star Bodie Kahoun quickly set up a visit to Notre Dame after getting a scholarship offer
Warsaw Area Career Center Representatives Provide Cosmetology Program Update
WARSAW — At a Feb. 7 Warsaw Community Schools’ board work session, Warsaw Area Career Center Director Ben Barkey and WACC Cosmetology Teacher Tina Streby provided an academic spotlight to update the board on the development of the WACC’s cosmetology program. Nine juniors and seniors from the...
Dave Bailey Announced As New Principal For Gateway Educational Center
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration has selected Dave Bailey as the principal of Gateway Educational Center. He was approved by WCS’s Board of Trustees during a Feb. 7 work session. Bailey has always considered Warsaw home. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1996 and...
Warsaw School Board Considers Shifting Parent-Teacher Conference Times For Elementary Schools
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees heard an update on potentially modifying the district’s 2023-24 school calendar for parent-teacher conferences during a Feb. 7 meeting. Chief Technology and Data Analytics Officer Kyle Carter said traditionally, parent-teacher conferences for elementary school students occur during the week...
Notre Dame reportedly targeting Colorado's Sean Lewis for OC role
Deion Sanders may be at risk of losing his young offensive coordinator to Notre Dame
Camp Whitley Invites Campers For Summer 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY — Camp Whitley has opened registration for the summer 2023 camp season. Camp Whitley will be hosting children ages 7 to 14 at their week-long overnight camp on Troy Cedar Lake in Whitley County. Available dates are as follows:. Week 1 (Boys ages 7-8) – June 11-17...
Warsaw High Theatre Cast Earns Top State Honors
The cast of Warsaw Community High School’s theatre department placed first Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Indiana Thespians State Competition for their performance of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer. The cast was also awarded “Chapter Select,” allowing them to perform at the International Thespian Festival...
Grace College To Host ‘Senior Art/Design Portfolio’ Exhibit
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will showcase the thesis portfolios of 16 art majors in an exhibition on campus this winter. The exhibition for the Senior Art Show will take place now through Thursday, March 2 at the Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake. The senior students will hold a public reception from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Dena Faye Lawrence
Dena F. Lawrence 76, Akron, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her residence in Akron. She was born Nov. 23, 1946. She married Bishop Robert Ritter Sr. in 1969. They later divorced. On Sept. 6, 2003, she married Jimmy S. Lawrence. He preceded her in death. Survivors...
Wilma M. Ruch
Wilma M. Ruch, 88, Milford, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born July 14, 1934, in New Paris, to Manas and Kate Borkholder. On May 16, 1959, she married Robert “Hap” Ruch, who proceeded her in death in 2000. She was...
Goshen Theater Summer Camp Registration Opens
GOSHEN — GTDC Summer Camp 2023 takes place from June 12 to June 30 at the Goshen Theater. Students ages 8-14 years will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will rotate through acting, dance, technical and music classes every day to create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family and fans at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Lilly Center Art Contest Accepts Submissions
WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center’s art contest returns for the 2022-23 school year. Kosciusko County students in fourth through 12th grade are invited to submit art following this year’s theme: Imagining Life at the Lake: Past & Future. Submissions to the art contest may be dropped...
Daniel Joseph Ferm — UPDATED
Daniel Joseph Ferm, 71, Argos, died at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born April 1, 1951. He spent many years with his life partner, Connie Sue Simpkins; she preceded him in death. Daniel is survived by his stepchildren, Tammy Schlosberg, Kokomo, Angie Creekmur-Williamson,...
Frederick J. Anderson — UPDATED
Frederick J. Anderson, 64, rural Peru, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Peru. He was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Wabash, to Herbert James and Mary Jane (Purdy) Anderson. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Northfield High School and received his associate degree from...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
Richard Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 28, 1936. He married Phyllis Eckert on Dec. 31, 1982. She preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven)...
Grace College And Theological Seminary Professor Releases New Book On 2 Peter And Jude
WINONA LAKE — Professor of New Testament Studies at Grace College & Theological Seminary Dr. Matt Harmon, recently released his latest book, “The God Who Judges and Saves.”. In the theology of 2 Peter and Jude, Harmon examines five unique themes of the books, addressing topics such as...
