Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
stanford.edu
Stanford Board of Trustees holds first meeting of 2023
Trustees heard a report on accreditation, received a campus update from leadership, advanced building projects, and set tuition for the 2023-24 academic year during their on-campus meeting Feb. 6 and 7. The Board of Trustees received a campus update from leadership, heard a presentation on the university’s ongoing process for...
stanford.edu
Undergraduate families under $100,000 income to pay no tuition, room, or board at Stanford beginning in 2023-24
The Board of Trustees announced the latest expansion of Stanford’s financial aid program, providing increased scholarship support for students of all economic backgrounds to be able to attend. For tuition-paying students, undergraduate charges will increase 7% in 2023-24, reflecting inflation-driven cost increases, with financial aid covering the increase for many.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
calbears.com
All About Family, Faith & Fashion For Jayda Curry
There Is Much More To Cal's Star Guard Than Her On-Court Talents. This feature originally appeared in the 2022-23 Winter edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County’s Buck Institute conducts human trial on dietary supplement
In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots
There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
The Almanac Online
Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954
Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
Silicon Valley dethroned as hottest tech job market following layoffs: report
Waves of layoffs from Silicon Valley firms in recent months have caused East Coast cities to eclipse the traditional tech mecca when it comes to job openings in the sector.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
sfstandard.com
Cancer Screening Delivers Devastating News to Some SF Firefighters
The results from a recent cancer screening event are in: Tests indicate that nine San Francisco firefighters may have the deadly disease. Representatives of the department are resigned to the results, and said that positive tests were inevitable. That’s because firefighters are constantly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals, said Tony Stefani, who leads the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, which put on the event.
A New 3-Day Music Festival Is Coming To Stanford This Summer
A brand new concert series called Re:SET is coming to the Bay Area this summer. This 3-day festival will take place at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. Festival headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and indie supergroup Boygenius. Other performances include Jamie XX, James Blake, Clairo, Idles, Toro Y Moi, Dijon, Big Freedia, Fousheé, Bartees Strange, and more. This new concert series is approaching the summer festival experience in a novel and refreshing way. This single-stage format invites concertgoers to stay in one place as bands perform throughout the day. This model allows each band to perform a full set, and for fans to enjoy each artist with no conflicts. General admission tickets are $99.50 per day or a 3-day ticket at $250. Considering the caliber of these bands, the prices are significantly lower than other Bay Area summer festivals like Napa’s Bottlerock and SF’s Outside Lands.
These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California
Here's where you can find them.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Native Molly Tuttle Wins Big at Grammy Awards
Santa Clara-born Molly Tuttle took the world of music by storm last Sunday night. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brought home a Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album. At this year’s Grammy Awards event, Tuttle took the stage and performed “Take The Journey,” a track from her critically acclaimed album...
