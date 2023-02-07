Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Wednesday Evening 02/08/23
South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run; a group of fiber artists on the central Kenai Peninsula has been hosting weekly gatherings since the fall to share their skills with newcomers, as crafts like knitting and crocheting become more popular among a new generation of makers; and KBBI is currently accepting applications for musicians to play Concert on the Lawn.
kbbi.org
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
kbbi.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kbbi.org
Friday Evening 02/10/23
In a special election on Tuesday, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer; and after more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The production of the...
Comments / 0