South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run; a group of fiber artists on the central Kenai Peninsula has been hosting weekly gatherings since the fall to share their skills with newcomers, as crafts like knitting and crocheting become more popular among a new generation of makers; and KBBI is currently accepting applications for musicians to play Concert on the Lawn.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO